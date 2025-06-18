Smith’s mother Fran, who nominated him in the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes awards, said the extreme physical challenges he took on were never about personal glory or recognition, but a way to use his passion for a purpose bigger than himself.
“Through his extraordinary and physically demanding adventures, Joel is not only challenging himself, but also inspiring others to believe that once you set your mind to something, anything is possible through hard work and his unwavering belief in God,” Fran said.
Though the gruelling trail run was no small feat, his passion for making a difference shone brightly, and little did he know his first adventure would be the beginning of a series of life-changing experiences.
“Joel’s endeavours have always been about giving a voice to the children, who have been silenced by sad circumstances,” Fran said.
Every kilometre he ran, every drop of sweat, and every aching muscle served a higher purpose: raising awareness and funding for the orphanage, which takes care of 70 abandoned and abused babies and small children.
She said the children at the Kings Children’s Home were just one part of the many lives he touched along the way.
“With his unwavering belief that anything is possible with faith, determination, sheer grit and hard work, there’s no doubt that Joel will continue to inspire others to follow his example and help make the world a better place, one child at a time and one kilometre at a time.”
Daily Dispatch
Young athlete’s remarkable feats not about self-glory but bigger purpose
Raising funds for Kings Children’s Home pushes Joel Smith to test his limits
Image: SUPPLIED
East London resident Joel Smith, 20, dedicates his free time to raising funds for vulnerable children at the Kings Children’s Home by taking on extraordinary running, cycling and hiking challenges.
When he started with his charity feats in 2022, while in grade 12, he, his father, and another runner took on the formidable 100km Amatola hiking trail in Hogsback.
In 2023, he ran across Lesotho over six days and, in 2024, took on the immense challenge of cycling across SA — a journey that spanned more than 900km.
Having been involved with the Kings orphanage, Smith said he had witnessed the many challenges the home was faced with.
After seeing first-hand how difficult it was to run a children’s home, he felt compelled to contribute in some way.
“Because I have a passion for outdoor activities and enjoy pushing myself and testing my limits, I felt it was quiet selfish of me to do it for the sake of just doing it,” he said.
Instead, embarking on his pursuits for a greater cause was what fulfilled him.
Through his physically demanding expeditions, Smith gets companies and individuals to sponsor and support the home.
“I literally woke up one day and thought to myself, what if I used what I love to give back to the home.
“But little did I know that it would turn out the way it did,” he said.
The full-time sales representative in his father’s business said he had more adventures in the pipeline.
Liezel Jooste, from footwear manufacturer Merrell, which is one of the sponsors, said the company had been involved with Smith since 2022.
“He is an inspiring, incredible young man and last year we decided to partner with him because he resonates with our brand.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Smith’s mother Fran, who nominated him in the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes awards, said the extreme physical challenges he took on were never about personal glory or recognition, but a way to use his passion for a purpose bigger than himself.
“Through his extraordinary and physically demanding adventures, Joel is not only challenging himself, but also inspiring others to believe that once you set your mind to something, anything is possible through hard work and his unwavering belief in God,” Fran said.
Though the gruelling trail run was no small feat, his passion for making a difference shone brightly, and little did he know his first adventure would be the beginning of a series of life-changing experiences.
“Joel’s endeavours have always been about giving a voice to the children, who have been silenced by sad circumstances,” Fran said.
Every kilometre he ran, every drop of sweat, and every aching muscle served a higher purpose: raising awareness and funding for the orphanage, which takes care of 70 abandoned and abused babies and small children.
She said the children at the Kings Children’s Home were just one part of the many lives he touched along the way.
“With his unwavering belief that anything is possible with faith, determination, sheer grit and hard work, there’s no doubt that Joel will continue to inspire others to follow his example and help make the world a better place, one child at a time and one kilometre at a time.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos