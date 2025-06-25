Retired principal continues his passion for helping others

Rochelle de Klerk, also a Local Hero nominee for her soup kitchen NPO which sometimes receives support from Khandoo, said her community’s situation was heartbreaking.
Unemployment was high, and many households could not afford the most basic necessities.
“I run a soup kitchen that feeds over 200 people, but can do so only once a week due to limited resources.
“Whenever I run out of food I know I can always rely on Mr Khandoo for whatever I need.
“We are so grateful for this man; he not only focuses on his community but also helps people outside his area.”
Geraldine Ruiters, whose NPO has received support from Khandoo over the past seven years, said: “Whenever I notice a need during my regular door-to-door visits, I reach out to him for help.
“He distributes groceries to our less fortunate children and senior citizens once a month, either food, clothes or furniture. He will try his best to help.
“Shack fires happen often in our community, mostly because of substance abuse.
“Khandoo never hesitates to step in — he supports the victims until they’re back on their feet.”
Raman Khandoo’s community efforts include feeding the hungry and supporting fire victims
Retired John Bisseker Senior Secondary School principal Raman Khandoo dedicates his life to helping others, from feeding the hungry to educating communities.
Despite receiving no commercial business funding, he supports more than a dozen charity groups, helping children, the elderly and schools through donations, awareness talks and provision of essential supplies.
“From a young age my inspiration has always been my nature to assist my fellow human beings — whether through donations, empowering by information such as financial advice or the importance of having a will, and talks on health education.”
Khandoo said despite having retired, he still helped others.
Through charity work, public speaking and donations, he supported those in need, never expecting anything in return.
He started his drive after the Covid-19 pandemic when he became a beacon of hope to many families who were struggling financially.
During his time as a headmaster, Khandoo said, he noticed the financial struggles faced by many families through the experiences of his pupils.
This pushed him to take action and offer help, though he never imagined that one day his efforts would be recognised among those who truly made a difference.
With the help of his late wife, he started charity drives that have grown by leaps and bounds.
He receives funding from former pupils, family and friends.
“I’ve believed in sharing knowledge, giving where I can, and making life better for others.”
Today, he helps up to 12 community groups that feed more than a thousand children and elderly people.
He also donates school shoes, Easter eggs, stationery and even furniture to families affected by fires and other emergencies.
Ruiters said Khandoo’s passion for helping others was clear in the way he welcomed those in need.
“He never turns anyone away. His door is always open.”
Khandoo has now been nominated as a Daily Dispatch Local Hero by Brenda Mazwi, 40, who runs a soup kitchen in her area and has also benefited from his support.
“He has been sponsoring us for years. I have been running a soup kitchen since 2018 and since he started his community outreach, we don’t stress as much about food shortages because we know he’s reliable.”
