Mdantsane’s Elihle Yiliwe has a powerful impact on young lives across the Eastern Cape through education, mentorship and motivation.
He is the founder of YACOMAS, a tutoring school launched in 2019.
Through his work with Ntinganathi, a nonprofit organisation, Yiliwe provides free extra lessons to young people from different backgrounds, creating a safe and supportive space for them to learn.
“I started in high school by helping my classmates with maths. That’s where my love for teaching began.”
Yiliwe also founded Mr and Miss Elegance Eastern Cape in 2021 to help young people develop self-confidence, leadership skills and a sense of purpose.
He now supports people between eight and 24, providing mentorship to young men, guiding aspiring models and giving motivational talks at various schools, and donates toiletries to pupils at the start of the school year.
“I have seen how drugs and alcohol affect the youth,” he said, adding that this inspired him to step up.
“I try to be there for them, offering not only lessons but also support and motivation to help them choose a better path.”
YACOMAS has grown steadily over the years and now supports 150 pupils and students from various backgrounds, providing lessons from 3.30pm to 5.30pm on Wednesdays.
Even though still a student himself, studying for a postgraduate certificate in education through Unisa after graduating with a qualification in analytical chemistry, he continues to dedicate his time to teaching, mentoring and motivating others.
Yiliwe remains committed to creating opportunities for those who need it most.
“Seeing these young people grow and reach their full potential is what keeps me going.”
Mdantsane man committed to creating opportunities for those who need it most
Elihle Yiliwe has a passion for teaching, mentoring and motivating others
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
However, his journey had not been without challenges.
“Lack of funding and resources is a big problem and there are times when it gets really tough, especially when I can’t provide everything people need.
“But I believe deeply in the work I’m doing, even when people criticise or doubt me.
“I keep going because I’ve seen the difference it makes in young people’s lives.”
Asanda Noruka, 43, founder of the Ntinganathi NPO, said she was moved to take action after noticing how idle and unmotivated many children in her community had become.
Her love of working with children led her to establish the organisation in the hope of creating a safe and supportive space for learning and growth.
“During my casual conversations with some of the kids, I realised many were struggling academically, mainly because they lacked proper guidance and support at home.”
Noruka later partnered with Yiliwe, who stepped in to lead the tutoring programme, offering free lessons to pupils in need.
Noruka said the lessons not only got young people off the streets, the pupils improved their marks and their mindset.
Grade 11 pupil Imkhitha Mngambi, 16, joined the classes in 2024 and said the programme was making a huge difference in her academic performance.
“My maths literacy marks improved from level 1 to level 5 since I started attending.
“Mr Yiliwe explains everything in a way that’s easy to understand, and he makes sure we really grasp the work, not just memorise it to pass.”
She now felt more confident in her studies and hopeful about her future.
Pozisa Mavumengwanna, who nominated Yiliwe as a Local Hero, said: “As a mother whose child attends the tutorial classes, I can see the work he does with our children.
“Elihle Yiliwe has made a meaningful difference in the lives of many young people through his mentorship programmes, which help them gain important life skills.”
