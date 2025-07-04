He said the club was more than just a soccer team, because the players received emotional support and guidance as well.
“Coach doesn’t only care for us on the field, he cares about our lives and even our families because he knows that many of our parents are not working, so he steps in to help where he can.”
In 2024, Manziya received a meritorious award from the Buffalo City Football Region in recognition of his outstanding efforts in growing and supporting the sport in the region.
The award was presented during the Buffalo City Football Region’s end of year awards ceremony, which celebrated the successful season.
The event honoured clubs, players and local football leaders from six areas including Qonce, Ntabozuko, Gompo, Needs Camp, Nxarhuni and Mdantsane, who had overcome the challenges faced to build a stronger and more independent platform for grassroots football.
Linda Beja, who nominated Manziya as a Daily Dispatch local hero, said he dedicated his time and personal resources to keep children off the streets.
“Through sport, he teaches discipline, teamwork and self-respect, and his commitment extends beyond the field; he provides players with meals, emotional support and a sense of purpose.”
Football club founder changing young lives, one goal at a time
Aside from developing sports skills, mentor is keeping youngsters off the streets
Image: SUPPLIED
Shooting Stars Football Club founder Zolani Manziya, 47, has become a pillar of hope for young people in Nxarhuni, East London, through his dedication and personal sacrifice.
He uses football as a tool to steer youngsters away from crime and negative influences.
Shooting Stars is a community-based soccer club catering to young people across three divisions: Under 15s, U17s and a senior team.
Founded and led by Mooiplaas-born taxi driver Manziya, working alongside assistant coach Lindile Stofile, the club has grown into much more than just a place to play football — it has become a safe haven and source of hope for many.
Under Manziya’s leadership, the club focuses on discipline, mentorship, and keeping young people focused on healthy and active lifestyles.
Foundation works to uplift people in rural communities
Manziya said he was inspired to launch the club in 2021 after the Covid-19 pandemic, which left many children idle after schools closed.
“Though I’ve been involved in football for many years, I officially started the club when I saw how bored and restless kids were becoming after the lockdown.
“I saw a lot of young people getting involved in drugs and crime that was tearing our community apart, and that’s when I knew I had to step in and offer them something better.”
Through Shooting Stars, Manziya not only provides a structured sports programme but also mentorship, life skills and hope for a better future.
His efforts change lives, one goal at a time.
Shooting Stars U17 defender Asekho Peko said joining the club in 2024 was the best decision he had ever made.
“Most of my friends spend their days hanging around the shops, asking people for money to buy cigarettes or marijuana, but I knew I didn’t want that kind of life,” the grade 11 pupil said.
“I know I have talent, and I want to use it.”
Retired principal continues his passion for helping others
He said the club was more than just a soccer team, because the players received emotional support and guidance as well.
“Coach doesn’t only care for us on the field, he cares about our lives and even our families because he knows that many of our parents are not working, so he steps in to help where he can.”
In 2024, Manziya received a meritorious award from the Buffalo City Football Region in recognition of his outstanding efforts in growing and supporting the sport in the region.
The award was presented during the Buffalo City Football Region’s end of year awards ceremony, which celebrated the successful season.
The event honoured clubs, players and local football leaders from six areas including Qonce, Ntabozuko, Gompo, Needs Camp, Nxarhuni and Mdantsane, who had overcome the challenges faced to build a stronger and more independent platform for grassroots football.
Linda Beja, who nominated Manziya as a Daily Dispatch local hero, said he dedicated his time and personal resources to keep children off the streets.
“Through sport, he teaches discipline, teamwork and self-respect, and his commitment extends beyond the field; he provides players with meals, emotional support and a sense of purpose.”
Turning grief into grace: Myrtle Fleming’s lifelong mission of healing
She said in a community where unemployment was high and opportunities few, Manziya stood out as a beacon of hope.
“He is always working hard to help the community and support young people, and this is making a big difference.
“Zolani’s work not only addresses immediate needs but is also laying the foundation for long-term development and positive change.
“Honouring Zolani with this award would be a fitting tribute to the countless hours he has devoted to making a difference.
“It would acknowledge not just his hard work, but also the impact he continues to have as a true local hero who leads by example.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos