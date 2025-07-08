She said her first event, held in November 2020 and titled Woman Thou Art Loosed, was a resounding success.
“Sisanda organises everything herself; the venue, food, programme, entertainment, and facilitates the event.
“Two powerful guest speakers, a PhD holder from Walter Sisulu University and a senior lecturer from King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College in Alliotdale, shared their stories of overcoming challenges and becoming successful.
“Gift packages were also handed out to the attendees.”
After that, Ngobeni said Kopolo had hosted an event called Women Entrepreneur, which focused on business and leadership.
Five women directors inspired the audience with practical advice on entrepreneurship and networking.
The event, held in partnership with a local Mdantsane beauty spa, even created job opportunities by including spa pamper gift cards with ticket purchases.
“She brings women together not just to talk, but to learn, connect, and build their futures — her events are truly meaningful and leave a lasting impact,” she said.
Ngobeni said through every talk, mentorship, and event, Kopolo had proved that even the deepest pain could grow into something powerful, and that when women supported each other, “they truly rise”.
Daily Dispatch
NPO founder turns her pain into helping other women rise again
Sisanda Kopolo bringing people together to support each other, acquire skills, and network
Image: SUPPLIED
After losing her mother during the Covid-19 pandemic, 35-year-old former teacher Sisanda Kopolo turned her pain into purpose by starting nonprofit organisation, Woman I’ve Got You, in 2020.
Her goal was to bring women together to share their stories, support one another, and acquire new skills.
Today, she and a growing team of volunteers continue to uplift and inspire women and young people across disadvantaged communities.
Though seeing her mother take her last breath was heartbreaking, Kopolo was determined to find healing and meaning to life.
“I wanted to connect with other women who had also gone through pain but found a way to rise again.
“I believe pain is universal, and by sharing how we overcome it, others can find hope too,” she said.
Football club founder changing young lives, one goal at a time
Since having started the organisation, she has hosted nine public empowerment events, inviting successful women from different walks of life to share their journeys with people in her community.
Guest speakers have included author and museum founder Nwabisa Gxothiwe, business analyst Yamkela Nkomo, magistrate Sherika Maraj, and Walter Sisulu University dean Dr Thandiswa Mpiti.
These events combine motivational and practical life lessons, and are open to all ages.
Kopolo has also been invited to speak at various valedictory ceremonies and motivational sessions at schools and colleges.
Her audiences have included students and pupils from Tembeni Secondary in Gcobo, King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College, Arising Little Angels in NU 16, and Jack and Jill Private Primary in NU 1.
“It’s powerful to stand before these young people and remind them that their dreams are valid,” she said.
In addition to hosting motivational events, she teaches skills such as clothes dyeing and provides women with platforms to share their stories.
“Some women have started businesses, learnt new skills, healed from trauma, and gained self-confidence after attending our events,” she said.
Turning grief into grace: Myrtle Fleming’s lifelong mission of healing
She is also the founder of Let Us Be Excellence, a programme that bridges the gap between high school and university by sharing information about applications, courses, and bursaries.
She mentors girls through Miss Golden Heart, a modelling initiative that promotes confidence and helps steer young women away from alcohol and drugs.
“Modelling can be a healthy outlet and build self-esteem” she said.
Despite her many achievements, Kopolo faces challenges, especially with finding sponsors.
“Getting a venue, food, marketing, and paying speakers takes a lot of effort and money.”
Undeterred, she continues to volunteer her time to organise events that make a real difference.
This November, she plans to host a Reunion Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony to celebrate women who have bravely shared their stories, including one woman who opened up about her past as a sex worker to inspire others.
Thami Ngobeni, who nominated Kopolo for a Daily Dispatch Local Hero accolade, said despite the pain of having lost her mother, she had decided to help others suffering in her community.
“The movement started when people were most vulnerable. Sisanda used her own loss as fuel to uplift others — that is real courage.”
Community coach helps youth keep eye on the ball
She said her first event, held in November 2020 and titled Woman Thou Art Loosed, was a resounding success.
“Sisanda organises everything herself; the venue, food, programme, entertainment, and facilitates the event.
“Two powerful guest speakers, a PhD holder from Walter Sisulu University and a senior lecturer from King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College in Alliotdale, shared their stories of overcoming challenges and becoming successful.
“Gift packages were also handed out to the attendees.”
After that, Ngobeni said Kopolo had hosted an event called Women Entrepreneur, which focused on business and leadership.
Five women directors inspired the audience with practical advice on entrepreneurship and networking.
The event, held in partnership with a local Mdantsane beauty spa, even created job opportunities by including spa pamper gift cards with ticket purchases.
“She brings women together not just to talk, but to learn, connect, and build their futures — her events are truly meaningful and leave a lasting impact,” she said.
Ngobeni said through every talk, mentorship, and event, Kopolo had proved that even the deepest pain could grow into something powerful, and that when women supported each other, “they truly rise”.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos