SA’s Best Teacher driven to break communication barriers impeding rural pupils

Ntombozuko Mkizwana, a dedicated teacher from the remote village of Marombe in Elundini, has spent nearly three decades tackling the communication barriers that hold back many children in under-resourced communities.
Mkizwana has, in her personal time, helped hundreds of pupils through public speaking, poetry, drama, and career placement programmes she runs after school and on weekends.
Her work hasn’t gone unnoticed — in 2024 she was named SA’s Best Teacher in the National Teaching Awards.
Now deputy head at the Mandela School of Science and Technology, Mkizwana said what drove her to make a difference was the quiet pain she had witnessed in classrooms, with pupils unable to express themselves, not due to lack of ideas, but lack of support.
The village is between Nqanqarhu and Mount Fletcher where, she said, development was at a snail’s pace, with many people living in poverty.
Now she is doing her best to break the cycle.
Mkizwana, 48, began her journey in 1997 at Balizulu Junior Secondary School in Kotishini, where she saw first-hand how communication barriers hindered bright pupils’ potential.
“I’ve watched too many children shrink in silence — not because they don’t know the answers, but because no-one ever gave them the tools to speak,” she said.
She hoped her award would serve as inspiration to rural children that their voices counted.
“I wear this award for every rural child who thought their voice didn’t matter,” she said.
“Even with the new appointment as deputy head, I continue helping learners, especially the underperforming ones in rural communities.”
Mkizwana provides extra lessons after school, on weekends and during school holidays for primary and high school pupils, as well as for tertiary education students.
She also leads a placement programme to ensure matric pupils are assisted with their career choices.
They submit their names and she then follows up with partner universities to organise career expos.
Mkizawana said the school’s pupils, with the help of teachers, had produced a movie in 2016 which was featured at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.
They had also produced a documentary under the department of basic education’s Ecubed programme.
Phumelela Swelindawo, 19, from Koza village near Mthatha, is one of Mkizwana’s former pupils who benefited from her guidance.
She said Mkizwana, as her high school English teacher, had shared motivational stories in class to encourage pupils to strive for better futures.
“After passing matric, I struggled to find placement in varsity and I accepted that I’d be sitting at home because I had no other plan, but Miss Mkizwana ensured I furthered my studies.”
Zimi Nxele, from Fern Hill, said Mkizwana’s efforts extended beyond the classroom in helping provide pupils with life skills.
She said Mkizwana had encouraged her public speaking team to not let their backgrounds limit their ambitions.
“She always told us to be global citizens and strive for greatness, and often quoted former president Nelson Mandela when he said: ‘There is no passion to be found playing small — in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.’
“Those are the kinds of things that motivated us to strive for more, because she also opened up about her own humble beginnings, and seeing where she is now is reassurance that anything is possible.”
Avela Mlonzi, who nominated Mkizwana for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero Awards, said she was a shining example of dedication and commitment to the education and development of African children, particularly in rural education.
“She has dedicated her life to developing learners in public speaking, led their placement in tertiary institutions, unlocked opportunities globally, and has been awarded more than 10 times by the education department.
“She now holds the national Best Teacher Award for 2024.”
She said Mkizwana’s tireless efforts in mentoring and guiding pupils had significantly affected their academic and personal growth.
“Ms Mkizwana inspires learners to work hard and strive for excellence, reminding them of the sacrifices made by past generations to attain the freedom they enjoy today.”
