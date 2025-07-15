At 79, former Methodist minister Bill Brander continues to support communities through skills development programmes aimed at reducing unemployment in the Eastern Cape.
Brander, originally from Dundee in Scotland, settled in SA decades ago and served at the Nahoon Methodist Church until his retirement.
Brander retired in 2011 and in 2018 launched the Nahoon Community Outreach, a church-based initiative which offers work-readiness and life-skills training to unemployed adults, particularly those aged 18-40.
Brander’s programmes help prepare adults to secure and keep jobs with training in topics such as computer literacy, interview readiness and preparation, as well as the drafting of CVs.
“Get up and do something, no matter how small, because that’s where growth begins,” he says.
“You don’t need to have it all figured out; what matters is taking that first step.
“Your potential means nothing if you don’t put it to use.”
“Since I retired, I have had more time to focus on helping people out of poverty.”
Bill Brander is helping people to help themselves
Image: SUPPLIED
The outreach programme, a collaboration by three Nahoon congregations, has reached 60 to 70 people at a time through sessions on CV writing, interview skills and small business basics.
All training is offered free of charge.
“We work with those who are willing to put in the effort,” Brander said.
“The goal is to make them more employable and help them recognise their abilities,” he said.
Initially based at the Nahoon Methodist Church, the programme later expanded to Mdantsane and Buffalo Flats due to transport challenges faced by participants.
“To increase access, I began offering training in areas where participants live,” Brander said.
More than 230 people have participated in the training programmes, with some securing jobs or launching small-scale income-generating activities.
Brander said the affect of the work motivated him to continue.
Brian Francis, founder of Clean Slate and a community organiser, described Brander as committed to developing young people through practical, faith-informed support.
“For him, it’s not just about offering encouragement, it’s about prompting action,” Francis said.
He said Brander often emphasised the importance of initiative.
“Many young people underestimate their abilities and wait for opportunities instead of creating them.”
William Granzier, who nominated Brander for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero Awards, said his focus since retiring from the ministry had been to equip people with practical skills relevant to employment and entrepreneurship.
“Not everyone could get to Nahoon, so he started taking the programme directly to communities,” Granzier said.
“He works with people who don’t have the means to attend formal training but are willing to learn.”
Granzier said Brander’s consistent work in marginalised communities had helped many participants improve their employment prospects.
“Bill has been running work-readiness programmes where he facilitates programmes to equip individuals with the necessary skills for employment or self-employment.”
The programme continues to operate on a voluntary basis, with support from the church and local partners.
