She began to notice a growing number of women, many of them single mothers, asking to buy food on credit.
“Almost every night I would have ladies coming to ask me if they could take food on credit.
“When I realised their needs far exceeded their incomes, even though I did not have much myself, I had to do something to make a difference.”
Today, Prins runs the soup kitchen with the help of Anna Kiddo and Jessica Breight, who assist with peeling vegetables, serving meals, and cleaning up afterwards.
She credits her mother with instilling the value of giving from a young age.
“My mother would take people into the house and have us all sit on the floor, while she cooked, and dished up for all of us.
“It makes me very happy to cook and give children a plate of food, because I know that for some it’s their first meal of the day, for others it’s their last, and some may not have had anything at all.”
NPO founder’s efforts a testament to impact of kindness
Despite facing her own struggles, Prins runs a soup kitchen feeding others in need
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Doretta Prins is the founder of the House of Bread NPO, an initiative through which she runs a soup kitchen from her home in Pefferville.
Every Monday, she opens her doors to serve hot meals to between 150 and 200 underprivileged families in the community.
Prins, 68, established the NPO in response to the growing number of people who had lost their jobs or were struggling to survive on limited incomes in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Having worked for another NPO that operated a soup kitchen, she saw first-hand how great the need was and felt compelled to start her own.
While still employed as a machine operator at Lear Corporation, Prins sold frozen meat on the side to earn extra income.
While the work brings her great fulfilment, Prins said securing sponsors, acquiring a bigger kitchen, proper utensils and a stove remained among her biggest challenges.
Nombulelo Victoria Adams, 66, a pensioner who has been benefiting from the soup kitchen since 2022, said the meals helped her a lot, because she could not take her chronic medication on an empty stomach.
“Sometimes when there is enough, Doretta dishes up food that will last for two to three days.”
Adams said she wished Prins could introduce programmes through the NPO that would benefit the community’s many unemployed youth.
Francis May, 35, a mother of four, said the soup kitchen eased the pressure on Mondays.
“Because of the soup kitchen, I don’t have to cook on Mondays, because I know my children will benefit.”
Her children received food when they returned from school, which not only saved her time but also helped reduce household expenses.
May, who is involved in a project with vegetable gardens, sometimes donates vegetables to support the kitchen.
Tesslyn Horsbandt, 27, who has also been receiving meals since the soup kitchen’s establishment, said it had made a meaningful difference, especially to the children who relied on it.
“Sometimes we don’t have food at home, and our parents or grandparents are on chronic medication that cannot be taken on an empty stomach.”
Horsbandt said she hoped the NPO would grow and eventually be able to serve the community daily, rather than just once a week.
Malvery Bobbs, who nominated Prins for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero Awards, said as a soccer coach he had witnessed first-hand the impact of her selfless dedication to serving the vulnerable in the community.
“Doretta’s story is one of remarkable resilience and compassion.
“Her nephew had a devastating accident that left him in a wheelchair, and her sister’s passing due to cancer could have broken her spirit.
“But instead, she’s taken on the responsibility of caring for him while running the House of Bread.”
What inspired him most about Prins was her unwavering commitment to her community.
“Despite the challenges she faces, she continues to scour the community for scraps, beg for donations, and pray for miracles.”
Her determination to make a difference was a testament to the human spirit’s capacity for kindness and resilience.
