NPO founder giving Mdantsane youth a stage — and the chance to dream

Nandipha Sompi said she nominated Lufundo for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero Awards for his outstanding contributions to the community through the arts.
“As a dedicated arts educator, mentor and producer, Mandilakhe has consistently demonstrated a passion for nurturing talent and promoting arts education, particularly among young people.”
She said Lufundo stood out for his dedication to uplifting his community.
Even in the face of financial challenges, he was able to take a group of 15 children from various communities to perform in Makhanda, offering them a transformative opportunity to showcase their talents.
“This accomplishment highlights his ingenuity, artistic passion and steadfast commitment to making a difference through the arts.”
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Mandilakhe Lufundo is empowering disadvantaged youth in Mdantsane through helping them hone their skills in the performing arts.
Lufundo, 33, established the Tears of the Creatives nonprofit company in 2022 when he noticed that children living with disabilities and those from disadvantaged backgrounds often missed out on opportunities.
“My aim is to break down the barriers that often restrict these children, because sometimes someone is using a wheelchair but their speech is not impaired, and another one has only one arm but can dance,” he said.
Though Lufundo is unemployed, he is a professional actor who bagged the best actor accolade in the Eastern Cape MEC Excellence Awards in 2022.
“Knowing where I come from, seeing my efforts being noticed, and the children being able to witness the price of dedication, also encourages optimism about their future in the arts.”
He is currently training 30 young people under the age of 23 from four local schools, as well as some school leavers.
Rehearsals take place on week days from 10am to 3pm for those out of school, while pupils rehearse over weekends.
The programme offers drama, dance and music classes.
Lufundo said he selected thought-provoking and educational plays to encourage critical thinking, while his students learnt new skills.
While the programme was growing, Lufundo said they faced numerous challenges such as money for transport, as well as transport that could accommodate those using mobility aids such as wheelchairs, and finding sponsorship and donors.
“In some cases, when there are taxi fare challenges, I am forced to go to the pupils because missing a few classes could be a drawback for them.”
The group uses the Mdantsane NU1 community hall for classes, after the closure of the Mdantsane Arts Centre, which had been their haven for many years.
Lufundo said seeing the youngsters’ passion for the performing arts and being able to help them bring something home after a performance motivated him.
The group recently performed at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, where they staged a play, Unsung, about the life and legacy of late ANC president Oliver Tambo.
A 13-year-old girl who joined the company in February said she wanted to develop her acting skills.
“I want to appear on TV and become a star. I know being here will get me to where I want to be.
“My confidence has grown since I came here and experienced performing in front of many people I’m not familiar with.”
She said his company had become a haven for young artists.
“He works tirelessly to groom kids from different schools, instilling in them a love of the arts and empowering them to reach their potential.
“His inclusive approach is noteworthy, as he works with people with disabilities, ensuring everyone has an opportunity to participate and contribute.”
She said his impact extended beyond the arts community — he was a role model for young people, demonstrating the value of hard work, perseverance and community service.
“Through his work he inspires others to get involved in their communities, promoting social cohesion and fostering a sense of pride and ownership.”
