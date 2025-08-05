Ntsebeza said though the programme was thriving, there had been challenges too.
Rugby academy builds on solid track record
Buhle Ntsebeza's institute opens doors for players after he was first honoured in 2018
Image: MARK ANDREWS
What started with a handful of eager boys and a dream to change lives through sport has grown into one of the most ambitious youth rugby development programmes in the province after founder Buhle Ntsebeza was named a Daily Dispatch Local Hero in 2018.
Seven years later, Ntsebeza’s vision for Olutsha Academy is a thriving rugby institute that reaches more than 105 young players across 24 schools, with plans to expand across the province.
“When we started in 2017, we had just two schools,” Ntsebeza said.
“I never imagined we’d reach this point so quickly and certainly not with players wearing full kit, playing top schools and receiving scholarships.”
The growth has been steady and intentional and, since receiving the Hero’s Award, Ntsebeza and his team have established key partnerships.
“More than anything, the accolade gave credibility to the academy because when you knock on people’s doors and they know you’ve already been recognised by the Dispatch, they are more likely to listen.
“A lot of companies are sceptical of investing in programmes that have no track record.”
Today the academy includes under-16, under-19 and under-21 teams, with under-14 and under-15 squads set to launch in 2026.
“We’ve played Hudson Park, we’re facing Graham College next, and we have even hosted a team from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.
“The boys now walk onto the field with so much confidence, geared up and hungry to prove themselves.”
Ntsebeza said one of the academy’s proudest achievements had been securing scholarships for promising players.
“Three boys have already been placed at top rugby schools: Jeppe High School for Boys in Johannesburg, St Anne’s in Welkom and Westville Boys’ High School in Durban.
“It’s not just about rugby — it's about opening doors that would otherwise stay closed. These are kids who deserve a shot, and we’re giving it to them.”
Ntsebeza said though the programme was thriving, there had been challenges too.
The Covid-19 pandemic caused a significant slowdown between 2020 and 2022. But now Ntsebeza believes they have made up for lost time.
“We’re ahead of schedule now — however, if Covid hadn’t hit, who knows how far along we’d be.”
Looking ahead, Ntsebeza has even bigger dreams, saying his goal is to expand to 48 schools in the short term, and eventually to 192 schools across the province over the next four years.
With a dedicated focus on expanding the programme, the aim is to include young women as part of the academy’s future growth.
“We want girls on the field too, because sport builds character, discipline and confidence — and those aren’t values just for boys.”
With the growth of the academy, Ntsebeza remains deeply rooted in his mission, which is to give every child, regardless of background, a fair chance.
“I’m proud of what we’ve built, but we’re just getting started. With the support of our sponsors, schools and community, we can take this even further.
“The future of Eastern Cape rugby is in these kids’ hands — we just need to keep giving them a platform.”
On Saturday, the under-19 team received a full kit from one of their sponsors before securing a victory over Kwelerha United during the George Randell High School Derby Day.
Tsholomnqa-born Lithabo Gugi, an under-19 player who has been with the academy since its inception, expressed gratitude for being part of the team, saying it had helped him grow holistically.
“The foundation has supported us in many ways, such as providing full training and match kits, and arranging access to gym facilities at other schools, since most of us can’t afford gym memberships.
“We have the best coach, because not only does he take care of our physical health, but he also supports us emotionally and mentally.”
Gugi said his rugby skills had improved greatly since he started and he hoped to play for bigger teams outside the province.
