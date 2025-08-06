Cofimvaba-born Zikhona Nokhanda, 23, is also a public administration intern with the foundation. She said she had been inspired to make a difference in the community.
“Being part of the AFH group has motivated me to give to destitute families, reduce unemployment and create opportunities for those who are restricted by the government employment system.”
Cwengile Mati, who nominated Nkomana and is also a beneficiary, said: “I joined Footprints of Hope’s apprenticeship programme on March 24 2022 and remained part of it till its completion in March this year.”
The programme was a skills transfer initiative designed to equip participants with practical and in-demand trade skills.
“Through it, I was trained as an artisan in bricklaying, an essential skill in a rapidly developing country like ours. This qualification has opened doors for me in the built environment sector.
“As a certified artisan, I no longer have to rely solely on government employment — there is always a demand for skilled bricklayers, which means there are constant opportunities to earn a living and support myself.
“She [Nkomana] does this work wholeheartedly, asking for nothing in return.
“She’s not seeking political power, she’s simply driven by her faith, kindness and deep commitment to helping others.”
Mati said that in 2022, through the construction Seta, Nkomana secured an apprenticeship programme in bricklaying for 37 young people, who each received a R3,000 monthly stipend over three years.
“That money put food on our tables, and the qualification will continue to empower us — many participants have already passed their trade tests and are now certified artisans.”
Dikeni organisation brings hope to needy residents
Core focus on youth and community development and skills training
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Nolitha Nkomana is a founder of African Footprints of Hope, a nonprofit organisation based in Dikeni.
In partnership with the Kolisi Foundation and the National Lotteries Commission, it supports residents by distributing food parcels to those in need, creating employment opportunities through the community work programme and facilitating learnerships for unemployed youth.
African Footprints of Hope was founded in 2008 to address pressing needs observed in communities — high levels of poverty, unemployment, social ills and the widespread impact of HIV, with the goal of making a tangible difference to those affected.
Though the organisation focuses mainly on youth development, it also caters for infants by distributing baby food.
“At African Footprints of Hope our core focus is youth and community development, with a strong emphasis on skills development initiatives,” Nkomana said.
The foundation has partnered with the Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) and the Services Seta to run various training programmes.
“We have 213 unemployed graduates from across the province, with 113 in the administration from Seta projects, and 100 TVET graduates in financial management.
“Then we have 40 CETA internship graduates in the CETA programme for bricklaying and construction.
“I was motivated by the desire to make a meaningful difference.”
Nkomana works from a house that she turned into an office that includes a boardroom, reception and storage for donations.
From the beginning, she chose not to focus on a single issue; each community faced various challenges, and she believed it was important to respond to the needs as they appeared.
“When we identify a specific issue in a community, whether it’s health-related, social or economic, we seek partnerships and resources to address it directly.
“Food security is another key pillar of our work. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have partnered with Food Forward SA and the Kolisi Foundation to provide vulnerable families with food supplies.
“We are also active in environmental sustainability.
“In collaboration with the National Waterways Commission of SA, we adopted the Thyume River in August as part of a river cleanup and restoration project.
“This initiative has created jobs for 30 unemployed individuals, in addition to the staff, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 37.
“We also distribute school uniforms. We do this independently as well as in partnership with Standard Bank, which engages us to carry out donations on its behalf.”
Nkomana said whenever a community reached out for help, they responded when possible.
“We’ve supported volunteers in registering their own nonprofit organisations.
“For two to three years, we provided them with food, enabling them to cook twice a week.
“This work is made possible through our partnership with the Kolisi Foundation, which provides monthly support in the form of 66 household hampers and groceries for eight community kitchens.
“Two of these kitchens are based in Qonce. One operates in partnership with the Wesley Methodist Church near the river, while the rest are in Breidbach.”
Ahleli Tetani, 23, is an intern who joined the organisation in June 2025 after completing her BA public administration degree.
She said the foundation had helped her put theory into practice, and she had also discovered things she did not know about herself.
“I didn’t know I lacked communication skills until I was forced to communicate with various stakeholders in different ways, according to their needs.”
