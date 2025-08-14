Hostel resident and volunteer Zukiswa Nube, 33, joined the team in 2023.
“As part of the cooking team, I’m happy to contribute while doing something I enjoy.
“Many children benefit because sometimes there is no food at home, and with the high rate of substance abuse, some are neglected, leading to malnutrition.
“Mr Mayeliseli does not exclude anyone — he even urges those who drink to eat first,” she said.
Vuyokazi Ntanda, who nominated him for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero Awards, described him as “a beacon of hope” in an area deeply affected by poverty and unemployment.
“He started a soup kitchen that now feeds about 100 people, providing nourishment and dignity to those who otherwise go without.
“His efforts extend to ensuring children without clothing are cared for, and supporting a daycare for children of unemployed parents,” she said.
“His leadership has improved lives and sown seeds of hope, unity, and resilience in Duncan Village.”
Daily Dispatch
NPO founder feeding, clothing and caring for Duncan Village’s most vulnerable
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
What began in 2006 as a small youth development programme has grown into a registered nonprofit organisation supporting disadvantaged families in Duncan Village.
Founded by 57-year-old Centane-born Phila Mayeliseli, the initiative initially aimed to help young people access employment and skills training.
Today, it also runs a weekend soup kitchen and distributes donated clothing, sanitary products, and toys to those in need.
Mayeliseli said he was moved to act after noticing a growing number of school-aged youth in the area who were neither studying nor working, often with little support at home.
“Many had dropped out between grades 9 and 11, mostly due to financial constraints, and were becoming idle within the community,” he said.
Dikeni organisation brings hope to needy residents
Unemployed at the time, he drew inspiration from former president Thabo Mbeki’s call to Vuka uzenzele — “wake up and do it for yourself” — and decided to help those who could not help themselves.
While his initial focus was on the youth, the broader economic challenges in Duncan Village soon became impossible to ignore.
“I would approach healthcare facilities, automotive companies, computer academies, and factories to secure skills training for them, so they could generate sustainable income,” he said.
The soup kitchen was added in 2022 as unemployment deepened, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Many breadwinners had lost jobs, leaving entire households without income or government grants.
It now feeds about 100 residents, mostly hostel dwellers, each weekend.
The organisation also donates food, clothing, and toys to a local daycare centre whenever supplies are available.
Bill Brander is helping people to help themselves
Nocawe Maputeni, a teacher at the centre, said the donations made a real difference.
“Some of the toys are educational, which helps with teaching.
“The bread and clothes benefit children from struggling households.
“There are very few people like him [Mayeliseli], so we truly appreciate what he does and hope the organisation can grow,” she said.
One beneficiary, 49-year-old Msitheli Mvandaba, who lives in an informal settlement, suffers from epilepsy.
“As a chronic medication patient, this helps me a lot.
“We wish for more sponsors so it can run during the week, not only on weekends,” he said.
NPO founder’s efforts a testament to impact of kindness
Hostel resident and volunteer Zukiswa Nube, 33, joined the team in 2023.
“As part of the cooking team, I’m happy to contribute while doing something I enjoy.
“Many children benefit because sometimes there is no food at home, and with the high rate of substance abuse, some are neglected, leading to malnutrition.
“Mr Mayeliseli does not exclude anyone — he even urges those who drink to eat first,” she said.
Vuyokazi Ntanda, who nominated him for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero Awards, described him as “a beacon of hope” in an area deeply affected by poverty and unemployment.
“He started a soup kitchen that now feeds about 100 people, providing nourishment and dignity to those who otherwise go without.
“His efforts extend to ensuring children without clothing are cared for, and supporting a daycare for children of unemployed parents,” she said.
“His leadership has improved lives and sown seeds of hope, unity, and resilience in Duncan Village.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos