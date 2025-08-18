“I wanted to change the narrative for rural pupils, to give them a voice, a platform, and most importantly, hope,” Vazi said.
Thembelani Vazi teaching pupils about service, empathy and action
Image: SUPPLIED
Thembelani Vazi, 44, founded the nonprofit iZwi Mentorship Hub in 2019, a community-based initiative which equips young people in Indwe, near Komani, with computer literacy and leadership skills.
It also fosters a safe learning environment and raises awareness about climate change and the value of recycling.
Growing up in Pirie Mission near Qonce, Vazi saw first-hand how a lack of access to opportunities and mentorship could hold young people back.
That experience planted a seed which grew into the hub, which he founded in 2019 to equip rural youth with the tools, confidence and knowledge to thrive.
“I wanted to change the narrative for rural pupils, to give them a voice, a platform, and most importantly, hope,” Vazi said.
Today the hub, iZwi Mentorship Hub works with more than 2,500 pupils at schools in the Chris Hani District Municipality.
Its programmes range from computer literacy and leadership training to human rights advocacy, environmental awareness and literacy support.
Among its flagship initiatives is “Dare to Be Different for Boys”, which empowers young men to grow into responsible and self-aware leaders.
“Our focus is on opening doors where there were once only walls,” he said.
“Last year, one of our pupils went all the way to Germany to showcase a documentary we created around SDG 5 (Gender Equality).
“That moment alone proved that rural voices belong on global stages.”
The hub works mainly with young people aged 6-18, but some programmes extend to men, particularly in human rights, climate change and leadership.
After-school literacy programmes are another cornerstone, helping young people to overcome reading and comprehension challenges in under-resourced rural schools.
For Vazi, the work is personal and deeply fulfilling.
“The small wins, the spark in pupils’ eyes when they believe in themselves for the first time, that is what keeps me going.
“Even with no funding or resources, the belief that we are changing lives keeps me grounded,” he said.
Before founding the iZwi Mentorship Hub, Vazi worked as a municipal outreach co-ordinator for the City of Johannesburg, a role which shaped his understanding of public engagement.
Vazi who is now unemployed, devotes his time to running the hub alongside a team of dedicated volunteers who assist with its programmes and community outreach.
He said running an unfunded organisation came with challenges such as being forced to operate without proper resources.
“Everything we do is driven by passion, community support and the will to make a difference. It’s not easy, but the affect makes it worth every struggle,” he said.
Zithulele Dlephu, who nominated Vazi for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero awards, said Vazi was not only a visionary but also a compassionate leader who had committed his life to transforming the lives of young people in his community through the creation of the hub.
NPO founder feeding, clothing and caring for Duncan Village’s most vulnerable
“What sets him apart is his ability to see potential where others see problems — he launched the “Human and Eco Champions” initiative, engaging farm and village pupils to become stewards of both their communities and their environment.
“He believes that nurturing leadership must also involve responsibility to one another and to the earth that sustains us.
“I’ve watched how his presence in schools and villages ignites a spark in the eyes of pupils who once felt invisible.
“Teachers, parents and local leaders often speak of the positive change they have seen in young people who have come through his programmes — more confidence, better choices, and renewed ambition.”
He said Vazi was not motivated by recognition or reward.
His work flowed from a deep sense of calling as a minister of religion, to uplift, mentor and restore dignity where it had been lost.
In a world which often celebrated success in terms of wealth and status, he was a reminder that real leadership was about service, empathy and action.
