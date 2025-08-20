Youth Ambassadors initiative gives young people tools to change their lives

That opportunity grew into a regular youth-focused show, where they discovered just how many pupils were struggling academically.
When 38-year-old Khulile Jacobs first began collecting clothing for children in Duncan Village in 2009, he did not imagine the effort would grow into a long-running youth development programme.
What started as donations became the Duncan Village Youth Initiative, offering mentorship, digital skills training, career guidance and anti-substance abuse campaigns to local pupils.
Jacobs said the early days were about meeting immediate needs.
“That was how we first started, by providing clothing donations,” he said.
Partnerships with landowners helped expand the work, and soon the group was invited to assist with community gatherings.
“We were even invited to help organise community events, which showed us the power of collective effort.”
The real shift came when a local radio host noticed their efforts and gave Jacobs airtime.
That opportunity grew into a regular youth-focused show, where they discovered just how many pupils were struggling academically.
“We realised how many scholars were falling behind due to their backgrounds and the environment they were raised in.
“That sparked the idea of empowering youngsters with developmental tools,” Jacobs said.
By 2012, the Youth Ambassadors mentorship programme had taken shape.
Now in its 13th year, it works through peer-to-peer support rather than conventional age divisions.
“Those in grade 12 mentor those in lower grades, from grade 8 to 11. We enrich grade 11 learners so they can become peer educators and mentors.
“Grade 11 is the exit point, where we help them create their own action plans,” Jacobs said.
At present, 11 ambassadors from Ebenezer Majombozi, Greenpoint and Vulamazibuko high schools lead campaigns on gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy, reproductive health and substance abuse.
They also host outreach and team-building sessions to share personal challenges and support one another.
“They have vowed to be the change within their peer groups, so they must lead by example,” Jacobs said.
The programme operates without sponsors, funded by Jacobs himself through his own small business.
“The work we do reinforces life orientation, providing peer education guided by the school curriculum.
“But more importantly, it gives young people the tools to change their own lives and those of their peers,” he said.
For the ambassadors, the impact is personal. Zimi Clive Tabayi, 17, said he joined after being called by his headmaster.
“I see many of my peers affected by drugs. Being part of the people bringing change to my age mates is amazing,” he said.
The programme also helped him build friendships with people he might otherwise have avoided.
Another ambassador, 17-year-old Ahlume Mangxa of Amalinda, who also serves as a provincial youth speaker, said she joined to give voice to issues affecting young people.
“Many children need it because those from rural areas don’t have as much access. I would like to see it reach the underprivileged parts of the province before reaching nationally,” she said.
