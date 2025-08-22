For many residents in old age homes, birthdays are quiet affairs and days blend into each other.
But for a growing number of elderly women in East London, life has taken a glamorous turn thanks to the Goddess Project, an initiative founded by local photographer Roxanne Wentzel.
The 42-year-old photographer has found a unique way to celebrate the elderly, giving them not only portraits, but dignity, joy and confidence.
Since its launch in June, the project has already reached more than 200 people, offering full makeovers, styled photo shoots and printed canvas portraits — all free of charge.
Wentzel works alongside hairstylist Lezil Peinke, 46, and together they transform residents of old age homes into “goddesses for a day”.
Hair is styled, makeup applied, elegant dresses and accessories provided and professional portraits captured.
For Wentzel, the project was born out of a longing she had carried for years.
“I’ve never had grandparents nearby,” she said.
“So in a way I have always adopted other people’s parents and grandparents through my work.”
The inspiration struck years earlier when she saw a Facebook post about a woman baking a birthday cake for her grandmother.
“Her grandmother was turning 105. I thought: ‘I don’t just want to take a picture, I want to create an experience.’
“So we dressed her up, did her hair and makeup and photographed her in different studio settings.
“For me, it was incredibly meaningful. That moment planted the seed.”
Making older people happy a snap for Roxanne Wentzel
Photographer’s Goddess Project brings joy to residents of old age homes
Image: SUPPLIED
That single photo shoot grew into what is now the Goddess Project.
Since then, Wentzel and Peinke have been welcomed into old age homes across East London, where residents light up at the chance to be pampered and photographed.
“Photography is not just about pictures,” Wentzel said. “It’s about capturing someone’s soul — their essence.
“When the elderly see their photos, they often say: ‘That’s not me.’ And I always reply, ‘That’s exactly you. That’s how we see you.’”
To ensure each participant has a keepsake, the portraits are printed on canvas rather than paper.
“If you give a print, you still need a frame, which can be costly. A canvas is complete — something they can treasure.”
The project is self-funded. Wentzel sells handmade bracelets and crafts to cover printing costs, while Peinke contributes her time and skills.
Both women say the work is a calling.
“Most of the residents don’t have money, and some don’t have family.
“That’s one of the biggest reasons we do this — to remind them they are important, that people care, even if we are strangers,” Wentzel said.
At the heart of the project is Wentzel’s personal journey.
She grew up facing hardship and often felt unseen, but found healing and purpose in photography.
Inspired by singer Freddie Mercury’s boldness and flair, she uses her lens to reveal people’s true worth.
“At the end of each shoot, they look like goddesses. But more importantly, they feel like goddesses. That is what this is all about.”
Peinke said: “So many older people feel forgotten, especially those in homes, where days can be long and lonely.
“This project has not only put a skip back in their step — it has reminded them they are loved.”
Community members have taken note.
Carol Wathen, who nominated Wentzel for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero Awards, praised her commitment.
“Roxanne has made a name for herself nationally, but it’s her community work which has left a lasting mark.
“With her team, she brings joy, confidence and a sense of worth to residents of old age homes.
“Everyone should feel beautiful, no matter their age.
“This project is about more than just taking a pretty picture.
“It’s about giving someone an experience which reminds them they are loved, special and valued.”
Wentzel hopes to expand the Goddess Project to reach even more homes for the elderly in the province, but for now she is content with the smiles she sees after each transformation.
“The canvas portraits hang on their walls as daily reminders of how incredible they are,” she said.
“For us, that’s the real reward.”
