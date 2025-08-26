Reflecting on her journey, Mbembe said what once felt like a limitation became her strength.
“Looking back, my childhood was considered boring compared to my peers.
“But that experience motivated me to pay it forward. Honestly, it saved me from a lot of things.”
Despite the challenges of sustaining creativity in difficult circumstances, she said her struggles and sacrifices were part of the journey she deeply valued.
Tsholomnqa-born Phathisa Tshali, 42, who collaborated with Mbembe since 2023, said their partnership had sparked positive results as they complemented each other.
“We do things differently, as she is more nurturing and communicates better with the children, while I am firm, so we work hand-in hand with each other.
“I make sure I see them once every two weeks at least, as I have to travel from Tsholomnqa to East London.”
Tshali said their aim was to consume most of the children’s time when they were not at school, to curb the rate of unplanned teenage pregnancies, substance abuse and prepare them for careers in art.
Nozipho Mbembe encourages children to dream and grow
Foundation delivers creative arts, education and life-skills programmes to rural youth
Image: ALAN EASON
Visual artist, poet and part-time actress Nozipho Mbembe, 26, founded Isingqi Sabantwana in 2015 to nurture children’s creativity and artistic skills.
Through partnerships with schools and community organisations, she designs fun, educational activities that encourage self-expression while hosting intercultural workshops where children, artists and elders collaborate on projects with other NGOs to strengthen community ties.
The initiative also runs intergenerational workshops where children and elders remove age barriers and come together to co-create art projects.
Children between the ages of five and 17 receive training in dance, drama, music and creative arts at weekends and during the school holidays.
Mbembe said her own childhood experiences in East London’s Ziphunzane township inspired her.
“Growing up, our parents were very protective, so we were not exposed to many things, but I loved painting and reading.
“I was fortunate to be part of an early childhood programme curated by author and storyteller Cinga Dyala.”
Dyala’s influence, combined with her family’s support, motivated Mbembe to do the same for children in her community.
By 16, she was already running her own early childhood programme at the Gompo Arts Centre.
Today her greatest fulfilment comes from the children she works with.
“I am grateful for their strength, as I learn so much from them — by paying close attention to their emotions, interests and fears.
“Along this journey, I have met wonderful people who have embraced me with love.”
Mbembe described her biggest motivation as unity and ubuntu.
“It is beautiful to see people greet each other, show love, exchange ideas, share knowledge and assist one another.
“Watching a child being curious, playful and expressive is what drives me.”
She credited her mother and grandmother for always finding a way, but added: “Most importantly, the children — they are always dedicated.”
A 15-year-old traditional dancer joined in 2021 because she was struggling to make friends who shared her interests.
“I knew I had the talent, so I decided to join and it turned out to be the best decision I’ve ever made,” the girl said.
She loved the unity and team work within the group and wanted to see the programme thrive.
Jonathan Motubase nominated Mbembe for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero Award..
“Since 2015, her foundation has empowered children and youth in rural communities through creative arts, education and life-skills programmes.
“What began as a small dance group has grown into a safe haven that tackles issues such as poverty, substance abuse and teenage pregnancy.”
He said Mbembe had changed countless lives, offering mentorship, care and opportunities for a brighter future.
“She is not only a mentor and teacher but a mother figure to many — truly a pillar of hope in her community.”
Mbembe had taken children off the streets and from difficult home environments in places such as Scenery Park and Ziphunzane, giving them a safe and nurturing space where they were encouraged to dream and grow.
“Under her care, children are taught valuable skills such as sewing, knitting, dancing, singing and a variety of art forms.
“Beyond creative expression, she also provides them with tools to face everyday challenges with resilience and determination.”
