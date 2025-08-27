Timms provides food for about 30 homeless people and jobseekers daily, while the organisation now supports between 400 and 500 pupils and jobbers from different parts of the city.
Her work extends beyond meals. Timms is often the first person called when residents face emergencies ranging from crime and kidnappings to suicide attempts, water or electricity outages, and ambulance requests.
“My challenges are trying to assist everybody though I work seven days a week, some people say they don’t know how I do it, but I am always there when people are in need.
“I also run 348 crime groups and often get the first calls for kidnappings, which I then report to the relevant authorities,” she said.
Bongani Jingilisi, 34, a jobseeker from Mzamomhle, said Timms has become a lifeline for many people who were either on the street or struggling financially.
“I know sometimes when no-one offers me a job, I can always wait for Mandy for something to eat, because I know not getting a job means I will sleep on an empty stomach,” Jingilisi said.
“I would like to see her organisation grow so much that it reaches even more people, especially those who do not even have homes to go to.”
Passion drives activist to help community seven days a week
Amanda Timms’ Safer Futures feeds the homeless and jobseekers and supports vulnerable children
Image: MARK ANDREWS
Community activist Amanda Timms, 58, has spent decades serving the most vulnerable, from feeding the homeless and supporting disadvantaged pupils to fighting crime.
In 2024, she established Safer Futures, a nonprofit organisation that provides food and support to homeless people and vulnerable children in disadvantaged communities.
Self-employed Timms said passion drove her to help her community seven days a week.
“I have a passion for helping people. Anybody and everybody. And I feed the homeless every day, from children as young as two to pensioners.
“Basically, anyone who needs help, I am there,” she said.
Life for Deborah Wood, 70, is a journey of giving
Timms provides food for about 30 homeless people and jobseekers daily, while the organisation now supports between 400 and 500 pupils and jobbers from different parts of the city.
Her work extends beyond meals. Timms is often the first person called when residents face emergencies ranging from crime and kidnappings to suicide attempts, water or electricity outages, and ambulance requests.
“My challenges are trying to assist everybody though I work seven days a week, some people say they don’t know how I do it, but I am always there when people are in need.
“I also run 348 crime groups and often get the first calls for kidnappings, which I then report to the relevant authorities,” she said.
Bongani Jingilisi, 34, a jobseeker from Mzamomhle, said Timms has become a lifeline for many people who were either on the street or struggling financially.
“I know sometimes when no-one offers me a job, I can always wait for Mandy for something to eat, because I know not getting a job means I will sleep on an empty stomach,” Jingilisi said.
“I would like to see her organisation grow so much that it reaches even more people, especially those who do not even have homes to go to.”
Making older people happy a snap for Roxanne Wentzel
Vanani Farm School headmaster Vuyani Matyila said Timms began donating food and clothing to the school’s 395 pupils in 2020.
“These children come from very poor backgrounds where caregivers are unemployed and dependent on social grants, and the substance abuse rate is also high.
“In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, one of our learners collapsed, we thought it was the virus, but it turned out to be hunger.
“That’s when we realised the situation was worse than we imagined — her kindness and generosity have made a huge difference.”
A 13-year-old grade 7 pupil said: “The clothes she gives us boost our self-esteem, because we cannot afford decent clothes at home.
“I hope her initiative grows bigger to also help other children from struggling communities.”
Despite the challenges, Timms said her motivation came from the people she served daily.
“When someone comes to me with a problem — whether it’s crime, hunger or just needing someone to talk to, I cannot turn them away, as helping people is not just what I do, it is who I am.”
NPO founder feeding, clothing and caring for Duncan Village’s most vulnerable
Cindy Smith, who nominated her for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero Awards, said Timms was an extraordinary individual who embodied the spirit of kindness, compassion and selflessness.
“As an administrator in various community groups, she goes above and beyond to make a positive impact in the lives of others,” she said.
“Mandy’s dedication to serving her community is truly remarkable — when emergency services are unreachable, she steps in to assist.”
Smith said Timms dispatched police, helped with electricity issues and facilitated connections to get things done.
“Her commitment to helping others is unwavering, and her heart is full of love and care for those in need.
“Mandy Timms is a shining example of what it means to give beyond measure — her selflessness, compassion and generosity make her a true local hero.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos