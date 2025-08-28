First trained guide dog Achi almost drowned when the foreign-owned yacht he was aboard sank, and then SA’s strict rules against the unauthorised importation of foreign animals nearly led to his being euthanised.
But small-animal vet Pete Wood, 71, was having none of it.
His determination to save Achi, an effort which ultimately required the intervention of agriculture minister John Steenhuisen, is one of the reasons Wood has been nominated for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero award.
Despite being well past retirement age, Wood remains as passionate about his work as when he first started, rescuing, treating and caring for animals.
This has not been just a career, but a lifelong commitment.
Recently, a yacht was sinking in heavy seas off East London and the NSRI was called. Two passengers and Achi were saved, though the vessel had to be abandoned.
“When the dog first came ashore, he was very thin, so we treated him for ticks and fleas, dewormed him, and gave him a rabies vaccination as a precaution,” Wood said.
“He stayed with us in quarantine for nearly three weeks and was doing really well.”
Saving Achi all in day’s work for vet Pete Wood
Local Hero nominee has had a lifelong passion for helping animals
Image: RANDELLROSKRUGE
However, Wood said the situation took a dramatic turn when the state veterinary services ordered euthanasia.
“I wasn’t happy with that decision, because the dog hadn’t been smuggled in — his situation was unpredictable and unusual, so I felt euthanasia was an excessively drastic measure.”
After discussions, and with the intervention of Steenhuisen, the decision was overturned.
Instead, the dog was transferred to a state quarantine facility in Cape Town for testing.
“The dog was transported in a sealed vehicle and will stay there until the results come through.”
Before opening his East London practice in 1994, Wood, who owns the Nahoon Bird & Animal Clinic, worked for a parastatal tasked with developing SA’s agricultural industry.
He was involved in agricultural livestock projects stretching from the Penny Coast to Kat Valley, then joined his current practice where he has been serving the community ever since.
“I’m a small-animal vet; we mainly look after cats and dogs, but we also treat wildlife — owls, eagles and the occasional exotic pet.
“We’ve got a good system going with a rehabilitator in Makhanda who takes the wildlife we stabilise and then releases them when possible.”
Wood, together with a team of seven colleagues, has treated and rescued more than 100 animals over the years.
His motivation stemmed from a lifelong passion for animals — they were part of his life.
“For me, there was no other option — it is what I wanted to do since I was a small boy.”
Being a vet was not always easy — it was often also stressful and emotionally taxing.
But it was also satisfying at the same time. He had never imagined himself in any other field but this one.
“People are deeply attached to their animals, and sometimes treatments don’t work out and you have to make hard decisions.
“But there’s nothing like sending a happy dog or cat home to a relieved owner. That’s where the real satisfaction lies.”
Moments like these affirm why he chose this path, and why he is certain it is something he was born for.
Referring to Wood’s fight to save Achi, Shaun Petzer, who nominated Wood for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero award, said: “It truly is a case of compassion and advocacy for those who have no voice against bureaucracy — it’s a David vs Goliath kind of story.
“Despite the challenges, Wood’s willingness to stand up for and protect Achi remained unwavering, even though it meant closing his practice for the entire duration of Achi’s stay because of quarantine protocols.
“Some would have done the maths and decided the loss of income was greater than being an advocate for Achi, but Wood chose differently.
“To many people, he has become a symbol of courage and selflessness; he truly is St Pete, the patron saint of the underdog.”
