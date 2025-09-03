Hardships faced by Mpongo Primary pupils lead to establishment of foundation

She said her decision to adopt the school followed a chance conversation with two pupils that revealed the extent of the challenges faced by many people in the community, from child-headed households to high dropout rates.
A vegetable garden has already been introduced, aimed at supplying food while also teaching agricultural skills.
“This will not only help secure food but also expose learners, especially those in grade 7, to agriculture as a possible career path,” Zokufa said.
School principal Lukhantyo Konqobe welcomed the partnership, saying it would ease the pressure on teachers.
“Our learners do not have sufficient academic support at home, and only a handful receive help with homework.
“By ploughing back into these children, the foundation is lightening our burden — they will support us not only academically but also with social issues,” Konqobe said.
Mpongo Primary has 194 pupils from grades R to 7.
The surrounding community, once dependent on farms, is largely made up of families with limited formal education.
“This partnership will not only benefit our learners but also uplift the entire community,” Konqobe said.
Mpongo Primary in Macleantown has found a new champion in the Mizzie Zokufa Foundation, which has stepped in to boost classroom support, tackle hunger, and bring social services to the school’s pupils.
Founder Nomkhitha Zokufa, 49, said she decided to start the initiative because of the difficulties faced by families in the area, where unemployment was high and many households struggled to support their children’s education.
“Our goal is to develop a child holistically — academically, emotionally and socially — while being mindful of their background, because that is often where the challenges begin,” she said.
The foundation plans to work with the departments of education, health, social development and home affairs to ensure pupils have access to essentials such as birth certificates, social grants and basic health care, as well as help provide food, school uniforms and psychosocial support for children who have suffered trauma.
“We have already identified learners who are struggling in certain areas, with some of the learners in grade 7 still unable to write basic words,” Zokufa said.
Social workers and counsellors will be involved and form a critical part of the partnership to address underlying issues faced by pupils at home or in the community.
“Some children may need school shoes; others may have slept on an empty stomach, while many still don’t have birth certificates.
“These are issues schools are not equipped to address, so that is where we step in,” she said.
Zokufa also stressed the need for safe spaces for children who have experienced trauma.
“Some children were raped, but no action was taken, leaving them with post-trauma.
“That is why we want to go beyond what teachers can do, to make sure they receive the care they need.”
