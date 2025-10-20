Garishe, who won international acclaim after receiving a special award from the Manhattan International Music Competition in 2022, said her performance would be “a journey full of emotion, storytelling, and connection”.
Opera sensation Ncumisa Garishe to grace Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards
Her performance — ‘a journey full of emotion and connection’ — the perfect tribute to the selfless finalists making a difference in their communities
Image: SUPPLIED
With only three weeks remaining, anticipation is building for one of the Eastern Cape’s most uplifting events — the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards — taking place on November 6 to honour ordinary people accomplishing the extraordinary in service of their fellow man.
Hosted at the East London International Convention Centre (EL ICC), the prestigious annual event will once again shine a spotlight on people whose compassion, resilience, and generosity have uplifted their communities.
From mentors and caregivers to environmental champions and innovators, 2025’s Local Heroes embody the spirit of hope and service that defines the province.
Their stories serve as powerful reminders that true heroism is not measured by fame, but by the quiet, consistent acts of kindness that change lives.
Adding to the magic of the night will be Eastern Cape-born soprano Ncumisa Garishe, a versatile classical and operatic singer from Mdantsane.
Garishe, who won international acclaim after receiving a special award from the Manhattan International Music Competition in 2022, said her performance would be “a journey full of emotion, storytelling, and connection”.
She promises an evening that blends classical elegance with the warmth and rhythm of her heritage.
“The Local Heroes Awards celebrate the everyday people who truly make a difference in our communities, it is not about fame, it’s about compassion, service, and impact.
“For me, performing at this event is both an honour and a privilege, a way to pay tribute through music to those who inspire hope,” Garishe said.
Daily Dispatch chief editor Cheri James said the event continued to highlight the heart of the Eastern Cape.
“Every year we are amazed by the incredible things being done by people from all walks of life.
“We’re proud to share their stories, shine a spotlight on their work, and hopefully help them grow with the attention of our readers and the support of our sponsors.
“Local Heroes reminds us that everyone can make a difference and that small actions can have a huge impact,” James said.
Among 2025’s sponsors are First Battery and McDonald’s SA, both lending their support for the first time.
First Battery HR director Cain Mahlangu said the partnership reflected the company’s commitment to uplifting the East London community.
“The awards provide meaningful recognition for our community’s heroes, and we are inspired by their stories and motivated to follow their example.”
Echoing this sentiment, McDonald’s chief marketing and strategy officer Daniel Padiachy said the collaboration aligned with the brand’s belief in “Together Mzansi — there is no us without you”.
“As first-time partners, we’re excited to celebrate the individuals who represent the true fabric of our society and to share in the joy and pride this initiative brings to the Eastern Cape,” he said.
The impact of the awards is lasting, as seen through past winners such as Georgie and Penny Dickenson, known as The Horsey Chix from Sunny Cintsa.
The duo have dedicated their lives to rescuing and rehabilitating unwanted and injured horses that would otherwise be put down.
“Being recognised by the Local Heroes Awards brought valuable publicity, it helped raise awareness about our work and encouraged others to support us.”
With the help that followed, they were able to buy electric fencing, create two new grazing fields, and purchase 100 bales of lucerne for their horses.
The team said the recognition and exposure they received from winning had made a tremendous difference in their work, helping them reach more people, attract vital support, and continue making a positive impact in their community.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend and be part of the celebration. To reserve a seat or table, email bookings@dispatch.co.za.
Guests can look forward to a three-course dinner, live entertainment, and an evening filled with heartfelt moments celebrating the province’s remarkable heroes.
