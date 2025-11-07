Daily Dispatch Local Heroes celebrated at glittering awards ceremony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS:Local heroes pose for a photo before the awards ceremony held at the East London ICC on Thursday.

The East London International Convention Centre was filled with the sound of applause on Thursday evening as everyday people were celebrated for doing the extraordinary.

The Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards evening highlighted the kindness and courage that makes a lasting difference.

Twelve winners were honoured and celebrated for their dedication and sacrifices.

The Local Heroes winners embody the compassion and resilience that defines the Eastern Cape.

Among them are Mandilakhe Lufundo, founder of Tears of the Creatives, which uses the performing arts to empower Mdantsane youths, and Khulile Jacobs of the Duncan Village Youth Initiative, who mentors pupils through digital skills, career guidance and anti-drug campaigns.

Galit Cohan of Ripples for Change uplifts rural communities with beekeeping training, book drives and youth programmes, while Nolithatha Nkomana of African Footprints of Hope provides food parcels, jobs and learnerships.

Nobom Nini, founder of the Isimbululo NPO, helps women and youths achieve food security and runs recycling and life skills projects, and Roxanne Wentzel and Lezil Peinke transform the lives of elderly residents through The Legacy Project.

Lungiswa Rhumsha of Utshintsho Express Development runs a Duncan Village hub offering youth training, school support and medication delivery services.

Retired principal Raman Khandoo aids multiple charities, while Myrtle Fleming comforts bereaved parents through The Compassionate Friends.

Rochelle de Klerk feeds hundreds of children via Lilly of the Valley, Graham Noonan promotes youth sport in Igxarha, and Peter Wood of the Nahoon Bird and Animal Farm Clinic rescues and cares for animals.

Arena Holdings’ Eastern Cape general manager, Ryan Megaw, celebrated the winners as “the heart of the Eastern Cape”, men and women whose compassion and kindness continue to inspire and uplift their communities.

He said their stories reminded everyone of the power each person had to create a better future.

Megaw expressed gratitude to Kenvue, owners of the Johnson’s brand, for their ongoing partnership and commitment to community upliftment, as well as to SPAR, First Battery, and Sondlo and Knopp Advertising for sponsoring prizes that help heroes continue their impactful work.

He also thanked the support sponsors, Premier Hotel ICC, Sculptures Hairdressing, The Beauty Academy, and IWS along with corporate partners such as Eyona Energy–Astron, Mercedes-Benz, Global Business Solutions, McDonald’s, LinkFM, Vodacom4U, KFC, the East London IDZ, and The ICT Summit, for their support in extending the initiative’s reach.

Megaw acknowledged the behind-the-scenes team, including Digital Emotion Films, Dynamic Sounds, Babatane Events, Rocky Heath Design, and the Daily Dispatch’s marketing and editorial teams, particularly journalist Siphosethu Ngcangisa for her storytelling.

He invited the public to revisit the inspiring moments via the Daily Dispatch YouTube channel and website and encouraged nominations for the next group of Local Heroes.

Arena Holdings’ chief commercial officer: coastal, Bongani Siqoko, welcomed the guests, who included Daily Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James, Kenvue’s Nadia Grobbelaar, Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku and the evening’s sponsors.

He reflected on the purpose of the awards, which began as a search for stories of hope and had grown into a respected platform spotlighting remarkable acts of service.

Siqoko encouraged the audience to explore the revamped Daily Dispatch website, which hosts hundreds of inspiring local stories.

He emphasised Arena Holdings’ belief that journalism was not only about conflict, crime and politics, but also about highlighting hope, celebrating community and motivating positive action.

The 12 award winners, Siqoko said, served as role models proving “not all heroes wear capes”.

He closed by urging everyone to carry the spirit of the heroes into their own lives, reminding them that the Eastern Cape is full of people who act out of kindness and purpose simply because “they see a need that needs to be met”.

James described the event as a “celebration of selflessness to uplift our communities”.

“This year’s heroes have again demonstrated the ripple effect when people stand up and say: ‘let’s do it’.

“Young and old, our heroes prove that you don’t need to be rich or famous to make a difference and inspire us all to step forward to do our part.

“Often, what starts off as small acts of kindness balloons into something bigger that changes lives.

“The evening gave us a chance to celebrate their successes, and we hope that illuminating their actions, as well as their prizes, will help them grow.”

Daily Dispatch