Former rugby player turning rural fields into platforms for change

Former Transvaal rugby captain Graham Noonan has traded professional stadiums for rural fields, and he is using that shift to change lives.

Now based in the small villages of Gxarha (formerly Morgan Bay) and Icwili, Noonan is spearheading efforts to bring hope, structure and opportunity to local youth through sport.

It all started two years ago, when he was asked to sponsor a soccer tournament in Icwili village on Heritage Day.

What he saw that day were teams without proper fields, and limited equipment, so he decided to to take action.

“There was such passion and talent, but the players had nothing, and I realised we needed to do something about it.”

That led to the creation of the Morgan Bay Sports Trust, a community initiative aimed at improving local sports facilities and providing young people with better opportunities

At first, Noonan worked alone, trying to raise funds and coordinate support, but six months later, the project was brought under the umbrella of the local ratepayers’ association to boost accountability and credibility.

Raising money was no small task for Noonan, who initially estimated he needed R700,000 to build a proper sports field — a goal that seemed impossible at the time.

“The first donation came from an old rugby friend who gave R50,000, and from there I talked to friends and golfing mates, explaining what I was trying to do.

“Slowly, the support started coming in.”

Scepticism turned to belief as progress became visible, and the community rallied around to lay 9,500m² of grass, transforming a dusty patch into a vibrant playing field.

“The players, mothers, fathers and children all came out to help, and it was incredible to see everyone working together.”

Today, the field hosts both rugby and soccer, with proper posts, a level surface and a growing number of players.

Beyond sport, Noonan sees it as an investment in leadership and community pride.

“This isn’t just about sport, it’s about building the future leaders of our community.

“If the young people here can learn teamwork, discipline and life skills through sport, then I’ve achieved what I set out to do.”

With continued community support and determination, Noonan’s vision is turning playing fields into platforms for lasting change.

Daily Dispatch