Forty years of compassion and commitment to animal welfare

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When a yacht sank off East London’s coast, veterinarian Peter Wood thought he was simply helping to care for a rescued dog.

He did not expect to end up in a bureaucratic fight for its life.

Though he was not on the rescue boat, he played a crucial role in ensuring one of the stricken yacht’s survivors — a guide dog named Achi — got a second chance.

Days after being pulled from the sea, Achi was almost euthanised under SA’s strict biosecurity laws for entering the country without the necessary papers.

When Wood learnt of the decision, he refused to accept it, believing the dog’s case was an exceptional circumstance rather than a violation of the law.

“I just couldn’t accept that decision,” Wood, who runs the Nahoon Bird & Animal Clinic, said.

“This was a dog which had survived a disaster, not one that had been smuggled into the country.”

After treating Achi for ticks, fleas and malnutrition, Wood received an order from the department of agriculture’s veterinary services to put the dog down.

He objected and, with the intervention of agriculture minister John Steenhuisen, the decision was overturned.

Achi was instead sent to a quarantine facility in Cape Town for testing.

Wood hopes the dog will one day return to East London to be adopted.

“There’s been incredible support from the community and people really want to see him come home.”

Wood’s compassion and commitment to animal welfare have earned him a Daily Dispatch Local Hero nomination.

A vet for more than 40 years, Wood has dedicated his life to treating animals from cats and dogs to owls, tortoises and blue duikers.

“It was just accepted in my family that I’d become a vet, it is all I’ve ever wanted to do since I was a boy.”

Though the work can be emotionally demanding, he says the reward comes in seeing animals recover.

“You can never lose your sense of compassion, and that is what keeps us going.

“It can be emotionally taxing, as not every case ends well. But you can never lose your sense of benevolence.”

At the age of 71, he continues to serve his community with the same drive that has defined his career.

“This is not just a job,” he said. “It is who I am.”

Daily Dispatch