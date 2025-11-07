Helping others has become a lifelong mission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Even in his 80s, Raman Khandoo demonstrates that age is no barrier to making a difference.

The retired principal spends his days supporting children, the elderly and families in need across East London, making small acts of kindness have a lasting impact.

“I’ve always been the type of person who likes assisting people in every possible way — the need out there is so great.

“I get requests all the time, but it’s just impossible for one person to do it all.”

Khandoo began his charity work many years ago with his late wife.

What started as small acts of kindness, helping people in nearby communities like Pefferville and Parkside, has grown into a far-reaching network of support.

Every week, he delivers ingredients such as frozen chicken, rice, oil and vegetables to women in different areas who cook for local families.

Together, they feed hundreds of children and adults who would otherwise go without a meal.

“I deliver everything, and the women do the cooking. The smile on a child’s face — that’s worth all the effort.”

The Local Hero’s efforts go beyond food, as at the start of each school year, Khandoo supplies new school shoes for pupils, and during Easter he brings chocolate eggs to brighten their days.

“It might seem small, but for a child who has nothing, that one Easter egg makes a difference.”

Despite warnings about the dangers of visiting some of the more impoverished areas, Khandoo remains undeterred.

“People tell me it’s dangerous, but I always say I’ve got protection from above.”

The retired John Bisseker Senior Secondary School principal has made helping others a lifelong mission, and a continuation of his career in education, where he saw firsthand the struggles of families living in poverty

After retiring, he turned his focus to fulltime community work, drawing on support from former pupils, friends and family.

Today, Khandoo supports about a dozen community groups, providing food, clothing and essential items to more than a thousand children and elderly people across East London.

He also donates furniture and bedding to families affected by fires and other emergencies.

Through his public talks, he continues to educate people on vital issues such as financial planning, health awareness and the importance of having a will.

“There’s always someone out there who needs more than you — you come into this world with nothing and you leave with nothing, so why hold on to it?”

