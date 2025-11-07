Making the elderly feel valued again through lens of love

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By SIPHOSETHU NGCANGISA

In a world where many elderly people often feel forgotten, an East London initiative is bringing back smiles, confidence and connection — one portrait at a time.

Local Heroes for 2025, The Legacy Project, founded by photographer Roxanne Wentzel, gives retirement home residents a day to feel celebrated and seen.

The team transforms ordinary spaces into makeshift studios, complete with backdrops, gowns, crowns and jewellery — creating a moment of glamour and joy for people who rarely get the chance to feel special.

“We go in, set up our backdrops, and Lezil [Peinke] does hair while Katie [Lotriet] works her magic with make-up.

“The ladies get dressed up in these beautiful, elaborate dresses, then we give them a full makeover and take a portrait, all completely free.

“I know what it feels like to be forgotten, and that’s why I love this project — the joy on their faces when they see themselves transformed is incredible.

“It reminds them that they matter,” Wentzel said.

What started as a simple idea has quickly grown into a heartwarming movement.

Wentzel said she was inspired after seeing videos about similar initiatives online and decided to bring the concept home.

“One day I saw a video on TikTok about a project like this, and I thought, why not do it here?

“Soon after, I connected with Lezil, a local hairdresser, and the first shoot we did together was also the first day we’d met. We’ve been inseparable ever since.”

For Peinke, the project holds a deeply personal meaning. Having battled depression for much of her life, she understands how loneliness can weigh one down.

Each session ends with a printed portrait, capturing more than just an image — it preserves dignity, confidence and a spark of self-worth.

“The best thing is watching their reactions, and they’re often moved to tears,” Wentzel said.

She said The Legacy Project hoped to reach more retirement homes across the province and expand to include people with special needs.

“We just want to spread love, because this is something God put in our hearts. Our hope is that it inspires others to do the same because everyone deserves to feel valued.”

Through simple acts of kindness, the project is proving that a little care can create memories that last a lifetime.

