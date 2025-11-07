Nurses join hands to build self-reliance in Reeston

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the heart of Reeston, a group of nurses is proving that healing a community takes more than medicine.

Through their nonprofit organisation Isisisombululo, which means “the solution”, they are tackling poverty, unemployment, gender-based violence and environmental degradation, one neighbourhood at a time.

Founded in 2018 by trained nurse Nobom Nini, Isisisombululo was born of a shared vision among nurses who trained together at Victoria Hospital in Alice (now Dikeni).

“We realised that health is not just the absence of disease, it’s about the wellbeing of the whole person, their home, their environment and their community,” Nini said.

What began as a small local effort has grown into a movement reshaping lives across Buffalo City.

The organisation runs 21 community gardens, employing 146 people, many of whom receive monthly stipends.

Once dumping grounds, these gardens now provide people with fresh produce, income and a renewed sense of purpose.

“We started the gardens to fight poverty and hunger, and people can take food home.

“This means they need only to buy staples instead of everything, including vegetables.

“Isisisombululo also works to empower youths and women through life skills training, sewing projects and waste management initiatives that create jobs, while cleaning up public spaces.

The organisation’s GBV-free zone offers counselling and professional psychological support for survivors of abuse, a vital service in a community where violence is a serious concern.

Teenage pregnancy is another challenge the group is tackling head-on.

“In 2024, about 78 pupils in our area were affected, and I realised that poverty, unemployment and lack of awareness contribute to the problem.”

With support from the Small Projects Foundation, the organisation distributes sanitary towels to pupils and out-of-school girls to help restore their dignity. The initiative assists in reducing absenteeism among scholars.

The group also mentors six high school pupils studying science, exposing them to the medical field through coaching and job-shadowing.

Unlike most employment initiatives, Isisisombululo’s programmes include participants aged up to 59, because 35 to 59-year-olds are often overlooked by government-sponsored efforts, many of which are focused on youths.

“What keeps us going is seeing real change, and we’ve seen a drop in teenage pregnancies. Young people are more focused and responsible.”

Nini dreams of a future where communities are self-sufficient.

“I want to see people forming co-operatives and finding funding for themselves — we want people to be independent, not dependent on grants.

“My inspiration is to be a change agent, and to make a difference while I still can.”

Through its hands-on work and strong community ties, Isisisombululo continues to live up to its name to bring “the solution” to where it’s needed most.

