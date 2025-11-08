Actor using the stage to break barriers for disabled and disadvantaged children

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For 33-year-old Mandilakhe Lufundo, theatre is more than performance — it is a way to change lives.

Through his nonprofit company Tears of the Creatives, founded in 2022, he uses the stage to give hope to children living with disabilities, and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“I want to break down the barriers that often restrict these children.

“Sometimes someone is using a wheelchair but their speech is not impaired, and another one has only one arm but can dance,” Lufundo said.

The idea for the project began while he was part of Artists in Schools, a programme run by the Guild Theatre with Reggie Dunster and Dane Marais.

Working with pupils inspired him to start something of his own — a space where young people could learn creative skills, gain confidence, and stay off the streets.

“This project started after Covid, when we were taught art without paying a cent through our late director, Michael Lewis.

“It was his way of giving back, and now I want to continue that legacy — to see the children happy, learning, and finding a home in art.”

Though unemployed, Lufundo is a trained actor who was named Best Actor at the Eastern Cape MEC Excellence Awards in 2022.

Recognition keeps him motivated.

“Knowing where I come from, seeing my efforts being noticed and the children being able to witness the price of dedication, also encourages optimism about their own future in the arts.”

Rehearsals for Tears of the Creatives take place on weekdays from 10am to 3pm for those out of school, while pupils join rehearsals over weekends.

The programme offers classes in drama, dance and music, encouraging teamwork and discipline.

Lufundo said he carefully selected thought-provoking and educational plays to help his students think critically and explore social issues through performance.

“Our main focus is to keep kids off the streets and give them a home in art, because the theatre is a home.”

He dreams of seeing a proper theatre and school of arts built in his community, where young people could pursue their passion professionally.

“One day I won’t wake up, but if the legacy of the arts can keep going through these kids, that will make me happy.”

Daily Dispatch