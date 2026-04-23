Nominations open for Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards

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The Daily Dispatch honoured its 2025 Local Heroes at a glitzy gala dinner at the East London ICC last year. Nominations are now open for the 2026 edition.

Nominations have opened for the 12th annual Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, which celebrate everyday people who are making a real difference in their communities through selfless acts of service and care.

The time has come to put forward names for the 2026 edition — the community developers, philanthropists, mentors and other remarkable people who are uplifting others.

Each year, the stories of nominees are shared with readers, highlighting the impact of individuals and organisations working to uplift others in the Eastern Cape.

Last year, 12 winners were honoured for their dedication and sacrifices. Their work reflected the compassion and resilience that defines the province.

Among them were Tears of the Creatives founder Mandilakhe Lufundo, who empowers young people in Mdantsane through the performing arts; and Khulile Jacobs of the Duncan Village Youth Initiative, who mentors pupils through digital skills training, career guidance and anti-drug campaigns.

Other winners were Galit Cohan of Ripples for Change, who supports rural communities with beekeeping training and youth programmes; and Nolitha Nkomana of African Footprints of Hope, who provides food parcels, job opportunities and learnerships.

Nobom Nini of the Isimbululo NPO focuses on food security, recycling and life skills, while Roxanne Wentzel and Lezil Peinke uplift elderly residents through The Legacy Project.

Also honoured last year were Lungiswa Rhumsha, who runs a development hub in Duncan Village offering youth training and school support, while retired principal Raman Khandoo continues to support various charities.

Myrtle Fleming provides comfort to grieving parents through The Compassionate Friends, and Rochelle de Klerk feeds hundreds of children through Lily of the Valley.

Graham Noonan promotes youth sport in Igxarha, and Peter Wood rescues and cares for animals at the Nahoon Bird and Animal Farm Clinic.

The Local Heroesinitiative exists torecognise those whoare working tirelesslyto uplift others — Ryan Megaw, Eastern Cape general manager of Arena Holdings

Backed by headline sponsor Johnson’s, a brand of Kenvue, the awards continue to grow in impact.

Kenvue communications representative Michelle du Preez said the company was proud to support the initiative.

“Our purpose at Kenvue is to realise the extraordinary power of everyday care.

“The Local Heroes Awards reflect what we stand for, and we are honoured to be part of this initiative.”

Ryan Megaw, Eastern Cape general manager of Arena Holdings, which owns the Daily Dispatch, said the nominations formed the heart of the campaign, with more than 40 inspiring individuals and groups profiled each year.

From these, 12 winners were selected by a judging panel and honoured at a gala awards ceremony.

“The Local Heroes initiative exists to recognise those who are working tirelessly to uplift others,” he said.

“It also aims to inspire greater support from businesses, government and communities.”

Megaw said a local hero was someone who identified a need and took action to create change, often without expecting recognition.

Anyone can nominate individuals or organisations they believe are making a difference.

Nominations for the 2026 awards can be submitted by emailing a 500-word motivation to localheroes@dispatch.co.za

Submissions must include the nominee’s contact details. Previous nominees who were not selected may be nominated again.

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