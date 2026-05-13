Doctor’s vision leads to home for children with complex needs

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On a smallholding near Glengariff on the East Coast, six children with severe disabilities and complex medical needs are growing up in a home built around care, dignity and hope.

iThemba Home, founded by Dr Gigi Ranjana, whose work with vulnerable children began more than a decade ago, has grown into a specialised place of safety for children who cannot remain in hospital but still require round-the-clock care.

Set among open fields and quiet natural surroundings, the home provides specialised support for children with severe autism, physical and intellectual disabilities, palliative care needs and serious medical conditions requiring oxygen support, feeding tubes, daily medication and constant monitoring.

“There are many children who cannot stay in hospital forever, but they still need a high level of care at home,” Ranjana said.

“That’s where we come in.”

Her journey began in 2012, when she founded the Swiss Board of Aid, which focused on supporting hospitals with medical supplies.

At the same time, she volunteered at Adelaide Hospital, where her passion for working with children deepened.

“My heart has always been with children,” she said.

Her work took a more personal turn in 2016 when she began caring for a child with a disability.

“We started with one child, and along the way we adopted her,” Ranjana said.

“Then more children came into our home; some with special needs and some without.

“That’s when we realised we could really make a difference in caring for children with special needs.”

As word spread, social workers increasingly approached Ranjana seeking placement for children requiring specialised care.

Recognising the growing need, she began working towards creating a dedicated home.

The idea for iThemba Home took shape during the Covid-19 pandemic after Ranjana gained access to a smallholding near Glengariff.

Years of planning and preparation followed before the first building was completed, with children moving in during 2024.

“It’s a beautiful, calm space where children can heal and enjoy nature, and that’s very important for their wellbeing,” she said.

Today, iThemba cares for six children aged from six months to seven years old.

The home operates with a team of carers and support staff, while volunteers regularly spend time with the children and assist with activities.

Ranjana said the need for specialised care was overwhelming.

“We are forever full, and there are more children out there who need us, especially those with complex medical conditions,” she said.

Despite the emotional and physical demands of the work, she continues balancing her responsibilities as a doctor with life at the home, where she lives alongside the children.

“There are long-term plans for the next 10 to 15 years, but it all depends on funding,” Ranjana said.

“Right now, our priority is to build more space so we can help more children.”

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Recognition for the initiative in recent months has brought encouragement, but also highlighted the scale of the need facing vulnerable children requiring specialised care placements.

Frere Hospital dietitian Amy-Lee Oberem, who works closely with Ranjana and nominated her for this year’s Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, said Ranjana’s commitment extended far beyond medical treatment.

“She provides compassionate, holistic support and consistently advocates for each child’s physical, emotional and developmental wellbeing,” Oberem said.

“Her dedication is evident in the way she invests time, energy and genuine care into every child she works with.”

Oberem said Ranjana created a nurturing environment for both the children and the staff involved in their care.

“She consistently goes above and beyond what is expected of her, serving with humility, compassion and excellence,” she said.

“Her work not only improves the health and wellbeing of the children but also brings hope, dignity and encouragement to those around her.”

Linda van Heerden, who met Ranjana through the Border-Kei Chamber of Business Good Deeds Development Programme in 2023, said the project stood out because of the standard of care being provided.

“You can tell she’s not prepared to compromise on her vision,” Van Heerden said.

“She wants these children to receive the best possible care, even though it’s a children’s home and a nonprofit organisation.”

Van Heerden also praised the organisation’s focus on community upliftment through local employment and training opportunities.

“She does things properly, and you don’t always find that in the NPO world,” she said.

“The fact that they take local unemployed staff and train them rather than taking trained people from somewhere else is incredible.

“She’s creating opportunities while also changing the lives of these children.”

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