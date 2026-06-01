Multimedia

WATCH LIVE | Marius van der Merwe murder suspect’s bail judgment

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Brakpan magistrate’s court is on Monday expected to deliver judgment in the bail application by Matipandile Sotheni, who is accused of murdering Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

Faith in Luis Enrique leads PSG to back-to-back Champions League titles

3

Arteta demands fast, smart and bold moves to continue Arsenal’s progress

4

An unsustainable Joburg budget will lead to a death spiral

5

No pet policy sets the cats among the pigeons at Zimbali Estate

Related Articles