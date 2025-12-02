WATCH | R5,000 bail for two accused in Tembisa Hospital looting case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tembisa Hospital official, Zacharia Chisele (left), and a Hawks officer, Sergeant Papi Tsie (right), have appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on corruption charges for a formal bail application, linked to the Tembisa Hospital scandal.

A Tembisa Hospital employee and a Hawks official arrested in connection with a R100,000 bribery attempt have been granted R5,000 bail each.

The duo are accused of corruption after attempting to bribe a Hawks investigating officer with R100,000.

Hospital employee Zacharia Chisele and Hawks Sgt Papi Tsie appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday on corruption and gratification charges.

In their affidavits, Chisele said he could only afford bail of R5,000, while Tsie said he could only afford R3,000.

Chisele is an operations manager at Tembisa Hospital and earns R39,000 a month. Tsie earns R15,000.

Chisele said: “I have no previous convictions, no pending cases and there is no outstanding warrant against me, [and] I intend to plead not guilty.

“I deny that I bribed a police officer or any public official, and I intend to prove this during the trial. I do not pose a threat to any person and do not harbour any resentment towards any witness. I will not attempt to interfere with witnesses or the investigation in any manner. I have co-operated fully with the police since the moment of my arrest.”

I am of the view that the likelihood of you evading trial is minimal. — Magistrate Aubrey Mphahlele

Chisele is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit for allegedly receiving unlawful payments from various service providers at the hospital between January 2020 and September 2023.

The unit has since recovered R13.5m from him.

According to the charge sheet, the bribery incident allegedly took place on November 23 near Menlyn, Pretoria.

The state alleged that the accused offered R100,000 to Capt Abel Kgwedi, the investigating officer, to make the case disappear.

Prosecutor advocate Ngoako Mokumo said: “The offer was made to induce the officer to act in a manner that is illegal, dishonest, unauthorised, incomplete, biased or in breach of a legal duty.”

Tsie said: “I am of the view that the state does have a strong case against me [and] that I am innocent until proven guilty, as [the state does] not have the corroborating evidence that supports their charges against me.”

The state did not oppose bail on the condition that the accused communicate their travel arrangements to the investigating officer, report and check in with him when called to do so and not interfere with the investigation.

Magistrate Aubrey Mphahlele said: “I am of the view that the likelihood of you evading trial is minimal [and] that you are not a flight risk.

“The interests of justice permit your release on bail, [and it] is therefore granted in the amount of R5,000 each.”

Chisele, a married father of six, broke down at the news.

The case has been postponed to February 27 for further investigation.

