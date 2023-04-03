Entrepreneur uses birthday party to raise funds for flood victims

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tsolo-born businesswoman Thandolwethu Tdoz Nolatsho used her lavish 40th birthday celebration party on Saturday to raise more than R150,000 for flood-stricken people of Port St Johns.

While most people would be happy to just receive gifts on their birthday, an Eastern Cape businesswoman used her big day to help the flood-stricken people of Port St Johns.

Thandolwethu “Tdoz” Nolatsho, who originally hails from Mbutho village in Tsolo, used her 40th birthday celebration party, held in Port St Johns on Saturday, to raise more than R150,000 in less than 30 minutes to help those who were displaced by recent floods.

The disaster saw premier Oscar Mabuyane calling for the flood-prone “crown jewel of the Wild Coast” to be relocated, saying, “as much as we like the spot where the town is, it can remain a tourist attraction but the town definitely must be looked at because it’s a problem”.

Nolatsho, a qualified quantity surveyor who founded and is the director of BK Safety Group which offers occupational health and safety in construction services, told the Dispatch her birthday was on February 4 but she had decided to move it to April 1.

When disaster struck in Port St Johns, she knew she had to do something for those who were affected.

She said she probably inherited her giving side from her late father Mzimkhulu Nolatsho and her mother Neliswa.

“I have never celebrated my birthday before. This was my first time, hence I thought of others who are needy.

“I thought maybe there are people who have never had a birthday celebration,” she said.

“We grew up in a shop where people stayed in our home.

“We grew up thinking they were possibly uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters only to find out that they were just people from the village who were being raised and taken care of by our parents.

“From that I learnt that umntu ngumntu ngabantu (a person is a person because of others).”

She said her parents also owned tractors which they used to prepare people’s agricultural lands.

Among high-profile faces who graced her party were AmaMpondo aseNyandeni or Western Mpondoland King Ndamase Ndlovuyezwe Ndamase, small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, human settlements MEC Siphokazi Lusithi, former sports, recreation, arts & culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye and provincial legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qhoboshiyane.

Radio legend Putco Mafani acted as programme director.

Business friend Bhongo Mbebe described her as a hard worker, saying despite both being involved in a male-dominated industry where women had to work twice or three times as hard to prove themselves, Tdoz fitted like a glove.

Mbebe said her friend always saw the good in other people and had inspired a lot of people in business.

Her best friend Gcobani Ngceba, who is a former employee, said he had known the birthday girl for years.

“She has the heart and strength of a man. She can do some jobs that men would find impossible.

“As your friends, we hope you never change.”

Ngceba said she was always ready to lend a helping hand. Despite having his own business now, he knew he could always count on her support.

The Dispatch reported last week during a brief visit there, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised the people of Port St Johns that their homes would be rebuilt.

At least 1,000 residents have been left homeless following recent floods.

DispatchLIVE