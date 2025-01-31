News

Family, leaders urge government to find remains of Eastern Cape freedom fighter Mbulelo Ngono

By LULAMILE FENI - 31 January 2025

Calls for the government to locate the remains of freedom fighter Mbulelo "Ntsizwa/KK" Ngono intensified this week as the provincial government and uMkhonto we Sizwe military veterans commemorated his legacy...

