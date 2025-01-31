The family of Suthukazi “Suthu” Arosi has reached out to the public for support as the singer and actress continues her battle with cancer. Over the past few months Suthu has been undergoing chemotherapy.
“While doctors are trying to figure out the type of cancer tormenting Suthu, there is hope and belief she will soon be back on her feet. The singer and actress has more chemotherapy sessions to undergo, and the bills are mounting,” said the family.
They are appealing to those who are able to help to contribute towards covering the growing medical expenses. Donations can be made directly to Suthu’s mother, Ms Y Arosi, via her Capitec account number 1529634685.
The Arosi family thanked everyone who has shown love and support so far.
With a career spanning more than four decades, Suthu has used her platform to promote African values, particularly the philosophy of uBuntu — Motho ke Motho Ka Batho.
Her music, including songs such as Unity, Africa Unite, and Ubuntu, has long advocated for unity and the importance of coming together as one.
Family pleads for help as singer ‘Suthu’ Arosi fights cancer
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied
