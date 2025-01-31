Man who killed two girlfriends, one while on parole, jailed for life

The Mthatha high court has sentenced a double femicide perpetrator to life plus 30 years' imprisonment.
Bongile Makhunga, 32, murdered his girlfriend, Ingwe TVET College student Zihle Cebani in July. He had been released on parole for killing another girlfriend in 2016 for which he had been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment.
Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on the night of the murder Makhunga had telephonically told Cebani to spend the night with him. She declined as she had an academic assignment to complete.
“That incensed Makhunga. He went to his girlfriend’s boarding house in Badibanise settlement, KwaBhaca. He asked to speak to her outside and attacked her with a bush knife before fleeing the scene.
“While on the run, he struck a motorist with the same weapon near a dumpsite and hijacked his vehicle. The motorist had been disposing of rubbish and left his car’s engine running.
“The motorist’s mother was inside the car. Makhunga threatened her, forcing the woman to jump out of the moving vehicle.
“During that commotion, he lost control of the car. He was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle until the police arrived and arrested him.”
Prosecutor advocate Chumile Mkentane said Makhunga has total disregard for the law and other people’s lives, which makes him a dangerous person who should be removed from society for a long time.
The court agreed, ordering him to serve a life term in prison, as well as:
