The soldiers were stationed in Sake and near Goma with a mandate to protect peace and stability.
Maphwanya said despite intense fighting, South African forces displayed exceptional bravery.
“Fierce fighting ensued, and our soldiers displayed extraordinary bravery and determination. They successfully halted the M23 advancement and pushed them back, preventing the rebels from achieving their objective. However, the decisive pushback at Sake came at a great cost, resulting in the loss of 13 of our gallant fighters,” he said.
Maphwanya said the situation worsened later that week, resulting in the deaths of three more soldiers.
“Regrettably on January 27, several long-range mortar bombs were launched towards Goma airport, with some hitting the SANDF base, leading to the loss of three soldiers,” he said.
Maphwanya said the peacekeeping forces, including those from South Africa, temporarily ceased fire to allow the recovery of fallen soldiers and to provide medical treatment to the wounded.
“The SANDF remains steadfast in supporting all peace building efforts aimed at addressing the escalating violence, finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict and averting a humanitarian crisis.”
SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya says plans are in place to repatriate fallen soldiers back home
Multimedia reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Commander of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Gen Rudzani Maphwanya says the remains of fallen soldiers will soon be repatriated to South Africa.
In a video posted on social media, Maphwanya expressed deep gratitude to the public for their continued support of the defence force, even in the face of tragedy.
“I come to you as a commander of the armed forces of South Africa to thank you for always standing by your defence force, even in moments of calamity,” he said.
In the DRC this week, Rwandan-backed M23 rebels seized Goma, the country's largest eastern city. A force composed of SA troops and Southern African allies tasked with stopping the insurgents has taken heavy losses and is surrounded and without a clear exit strategy, it's been reported.
This resulted in the loss of 13 South African soldiers last week and at the weekend.
Maphwanya said the loss of the soldiers, who were part of a joint peacekeeping mission in the DRC, marks a heartbreaking chapter in South Africa's involvement in regional peacekeeping efforts.
“It is also with a heavy heart that I stand before you today to address the tragic loss of our brave soldiers who lost their lives in the DRC.”
A collaborative mission with forces from South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania was tasked with supporting the DRC government’s efforts to neutralise armed groups and restore peace in the eastern DRC, particularly in areas plagued by instability for years.
