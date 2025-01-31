News

WATCH | Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media amid possible load-shedding

By TimesLIVE - 31 January 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Friday joined by Eskom's executive to brief the media on electricity generation performance.

The power utility announced earlier there was a high possibility of load-shedding being implemented at short notice.

South Africa has been without scheduled power cuts for about 10 months, with structural improvements in the generation fleet and improved maintenance.

