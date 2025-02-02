Wild Coast couple Tony and Jean-Marie Robertson, who are well-known for their charitable work in Xhorha’s Mpame administrative area, were viciously attacked in their home by gun-wielding thugs on Saturday night.
The thugs invaded the couple’s home in the coastal village at about 10.30pm and demanded car keys and money.
Tony was shot in both legs while Jean-Marie was pistol-whipped by one of the gunmen.
This was revealed by Jean-Marie on the Wild Coast’s WhatsApp group.
The Robertsons were taken to Zithulele Hospital in Mqanduli after the incident.
This is the second time they have been targeted.
In a previous home invasion, their cellphones and a car were stolen.
The couple could not be reached on Sunday afternoon as they were still being treated in an East London hospital.
Vuyisa Malangeni of the Vuyisa Malangeni Foundation said in a statement they were deeply “perturbed and disgusted” by the persistent targeting of businesses by criminals in the Wild Coast area.
He said crime of this nature had far-reaching consequences.
“It not only threatens the safety and wellbeing of our residents but also has the potential to drive away much-needed investors, developers and tourists — people who could contribute to the betterment of our communities and the upliftment of our people.
“The Vuyisa Malangeni Foundation strongly condemns this heinous act in the strongest terms possible.
“We call on all law enforcement authorities to act decisively and swiftly to curb this escalating crime before it is too late.
“Our communities deserve safety, and we must all unite to put an end to such senseless violence.”
The Robertson family have been at the Mpame village since 2016 after they fell in love with the village.
They run a nonprofit organisation, Educare Mpame, which is an umbrella for two crèches — Little Flower and Sunshine in Nqankanqa and Mdikane townships.
This is a developing story.
Daily Dispatch
Wild Coast couple brutally attacked by armed robbers
Image: FACEBOOK
Wild Coast couple Tony and Jean-Marie Robertson, who are well-known for their charitable work in Xhorha’s Mpame administrative area, were viciously attacked in their home by gun-wielding thugs on Saturday night.
The thugs invaded the couple’s home in the coastal village at about 10.30pm and demanded car keys and money.
Tony was shot in both legs while Jean-Marie was pistol-whipped by one of the gunmen.
This was revealed by Jean-Marie on the Wild Coast’s WhatsApp group.
The Robertsons were taken to Zithulele Hospital in Mqanduli after the incident.
This is the second time they have been targeted.
In a previous home invasion, their cellphones and a car were stolen.
The couple could not be reached on Sunday afternoon as they were still being treated in an East London hospital.
Vuyisa Malangeni of the Vuyisa Malangeni Foundation said in a statement they were deeply “perturbed and disgusted” by the persistent targeting of businesses by criminals in the Wild Coast area.
He said crime of this nature had far-reaching consequences.
“It not only threatens the safety and wellbeing of our residents but also has the potential to drive away much-needed investors, developers and tourists — people who could contribute to the betterment of our communities and the upliftment of our people.
“The Vuyisa Malangeni Foundation strongly condemns this heinous act in the strongest terms possible.
“We call on all law enforcement authorities to act decisively and swiftly to curb this escalating crime before it is too late.
“Our communities deserve safety, and we must all unite to put an end to such senseless violence.”
The Robertson family have been at the Mpame village since 2016 after they fell in love with the village.
They run a nonprofit organisation, Educare Mpame, which is an umbrella for two crèches — Little Flower and Sunshine in Nqankanqa and Mdikane townships.
This is a developing story.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos