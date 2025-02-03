A young boy drowned in a dam in KwaNobuhle on Monday afternoon, while his four-year-old sister, who had been playing in the water with him, is still missing.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the siblings had gone to play and swim in the dam near Kwamashu.
“Family members became aware that the children were at the dam, and on arrival they found the boy and rushed him to Laetitia Bam Hospital.
“On arrival he passed away,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“The girl is still missing and SAPS divers are searching the area.”
She said an inquest was opened for the boy who died.
Though police initially said the boy was four years old, EMS sources indicated he was seven.
The Herald
Boy, 7, drowns in KwaNobuhle dam
Image: SUPPLIED
