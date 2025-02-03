Eviction looms for 168 disabled pupils, 10 teachers
Almost 200 pupils with autism and intellectual disabilities will soon be without a school after the Eastern Cape department of public works instructed the nonprofit organisation that runs it to vacate the premises...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.