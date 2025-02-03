Fluctuating food prices continue to hit consumers, especially the poor
While shoppers welcomed unchanged prices for basics such as brown bread, milk, and maize meal in Buffalo City metro, the 7% spike in potato prices across SA added strain to the January food basket. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.