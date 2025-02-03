News

Mphahlele will appear via video link

Former Apla commander to testify at massacre inquest

Mphahlele out the country and will be appearing via video link

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI ' - 03 February 2025

Apla’s former commander and director of operations, Letlapa Mphahlele, and Apla member Dumisani Ncamazana are among witnesses to be called this week in the inquest into the Highgate Hotel massacre...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Basotho nationals top list of illegal border crossings into SA this festive ...