Mphahlele will appear via video link
Former Apla commander to testify at massacre inquest
Mphahlele out the country and will be appearing via video link
Apla’s former commander and director of operations, Letlapa Mphahlele, and Apla member Dumisani Ncamazana are among witnesses to be called this week in the inquest into the Highgate Hotel massacre...
