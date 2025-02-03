News

Former NAF CEO to head Edinburgh Fringe

Lankester’s love affair with the arts world started in Makhanda

Premium
By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 03 February 2025

Former National Arts Festival (NAF) CEO Tony Lankester will lead the world’s largest arts festival, which every year sees thousands of audiences and performers transform the Scottish capital into a hive of creativity...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Basotho nationals top list of illegal border crossings into SA this festive ...