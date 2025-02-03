Over 200 Eastern Cape children still not placed in schools
Desperate parents queuing at district education offices every day waiting for answers
Hundreds of children in the Eastern Cape have been in limbo for nearly three weeks into the 2025 academic year after failing to secure spots at schools...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.