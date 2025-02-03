News

Over 200 Eastern Cape children still not placed in schools

Desperate parents queuing at district education offices every day waiting for answers

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA - 03 February 2025

Hundreds of children in the Eastern Cape have been in limbo for nearly three weeks into the 2025 academic year after failing to secure spots at schools...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Basotho nationals top list of illegal border crossings into SA this festive ...