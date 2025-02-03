My boss should not have kissed me, Spain’s Hermoso tells Rubiales trial

Spanish women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso confronted former soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales at his trial on Monday, saying she did not agree to the kiss that triggered a national backlash against sexism in sport.

“I knew I was being kissed by my boss and that should not happen in any social or work environment,” she said of the encounter seen live by millions around the world at the 2023 World Cup awards ceremony in Australia.

“I think it was a moment that tainted one of the happiest days of my life,” added the 34-year-old forward as Rubiales sat nearby at Madrid's High Court taking notes.

Rubiales, 47, is accused of sexual assault and then attempting to coerce Hermoso — with the help of three other men — into declaring that the kiss had been consensual.