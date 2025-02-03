Three suspects arrested after Eastern Cape farm hostage drama

Dramatic scenes unfolded when an elderly man and woman, and the woman’s daughter, were allegedly held hostage by three suspects on a quiet farm in the Salem area outside Makhanda on Saturday.
The 74-year-old woman was allegedly lured out of her house by a farmworker, who reported a snake at the chicken coop.
When she went to investigate, the 24-year-old worker allegedly grabbed her, pushed her to the ground and tied her hands together with a rope.
“It is further alleged that two more male suspects appeared and the three suspects took the 74-year-old complainant back into the house where her 76-year-old male friend was waiting,” police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said.
The suspects then tied the man’s hands together with a rope and demanded money.
When the woman’s 57-year-old daughter arrived at the house, the suspects overpowered her and tied her up as well.
The suspects then allegedly made off with stolen goods and an undisclosed amount of money.
However, their escape was short-lived, as a police officer responding to the complaint spotted them fleeing and gave chase.
“We responded immediately to the complaint, and our member’s quick thinking led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of all stolen property,” McCarthy said.
The police officer had noticed the three suspects carrying bags while running out of bushes towards a vehicle parked on the side of the road.
Upon noticing the police officer, the three suspects ran back into the bushes.
The police officer gave chase and managed to arrest two men, aged 22 and 24.
A manhunt was launched for the third suspect.
Makhanda detectives arrested a 35-year-old man on Sunday.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court on Monday to face charges of house robbery.
The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
McCarthy praised the officers involved for their rapid response.
“The swift action by our members ensured the safety of the victims and the recovery of the stolen goods.”
Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Major-General Zolani Xawuka also commended the team, assuring the community that the police were committed to creating a safer environment.
Three suspects arrested after Eastern Cape farm hostage drama
