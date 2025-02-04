Alison Botha's attackers return to jail as parole is revoked

Du Toit and Kruger were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1995 with judge Chris Jansen saying he was giving them life without the possibility of parole because: “I needed to make it clear they were a threat to society and should never be released.”

In July 2023, however, they were released on parole with the department saying a vigorous process had been undertaken with a range of experts and the assurance they would be subjected to supervision for the rest of their lives.

Botha, however, responded by becoming a recluse who lived in fear, her friends said.

She had been attacked by the pair outside her block of flats in Gqeberha in December 1994 and made to drive to an isolated spot where she was raped, beaten and stabbed more than 30 times.

Her throat was slashed so deeply she had to hold her own head on as she crawled to the road for help. Botha had to stop her organs spilling from her stomach with her other hand.

She shared details of her ordeal and miraculous survival in a book titled I Have Life and became a motivational speaker.

In September she was struck down by a brain aneurysm for which she required surgery. Donations via crowdfunding are helping her receive physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

In December her team shared on her Facebook page: “While a long road remains, with ongoing professional assistance, we continue to hope with Alison for a full recovery.”

