Former intelligence minister Bongani Bongo appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday after being arrested earlier in the day on corruption charges.
“It is reported that during September to October 2017, the accused approached a member of the then portfolio committee on public enterprises to allegedly arrange a meeting to prevent the next sitting where the Eskom board was to account,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale. “Eventually, the suspect secured the meeting wherein he indicated the portfolio committee sitting with the Eskom board could not proceed as planned and indicated that was possible if the member named his price [gratification].”
Bongo, 47, had been sworn in as a member of the executive and cabinet, as the minister of state security, and became a member of the National Assembly, a position he occupied until May 28 2024. He is no longer an MP.
Mogale said MPs were bound by the code of ethics and all other ethical obligations and duties arising from the constitution, the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said the directorate would “continue to execute its mandate without fear, favour or prejudice.”
Bongo was granted bail of R5,000 and the matter was postponed to March 4.
Former intelligence minister Bongani Bongo in court on corruption charges
