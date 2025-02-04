An East London businessman is in shock after his nine-year-old child was kidnapped near a primary school in Buffalo Flats on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a kidnapping case had been opened and was under investigation.
Shaken bystanders and neighbours at the scene declined to comment.
Police were at the scene and the child’s family was at the school.
His father, who cannot be named for the safety of the child, said: “My child has been kidnapped and this is totally unacceptable. The police have told us the matter is under investigation.”
BCM police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala confirmed that the child was taken while wearing a school uniform.
“At about 3pm, the victim was walking home with her eight-year-old brother from ... school.
“A silver grey Corolla model, possibly 2018, with two male suspects approached the children and grabbed the nine-year-old sister and drove [off],” she said.
She said there were no registration plates on the car.
On Thursday last week, Qonce’s bustling Buffalo Road came to a halt after a young man was kidnapped in front of a business.
The 28-year-old victim, who the Dispatch has opted not to identify, was snatched by a group of armed men while opening a hardware store.
The suspects arrived in a double-cab bakkie, with Western Cape registration plates, and sped off towards Zwelitsha.
Daily Dispatch
BREAKING | Girl, 9, kidnapped near Buffalo Flats school
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari
