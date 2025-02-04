News

Highgate shooter knew what he was doing — ballistics expert

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 04 February 2025
The inquest into the Highgate Hotel massacre continues in East London this week.
The inquest into the Highgate Hotel massacre continues in East London this week.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

The shooter who opened fire with an AK-47 firearm in one of the bars of the Highgate Hotel “knew what he was doing”.

This was the evidence of a ballistics expert testifying in the massacre that claimed  the lives of five people and wounded seven others when balaclava-clad gunmen opened fire at the hotel on May 1 1993.

Almost 32 years later, the inquest is being held to determine if anyone can be held criminally liable for the attacks.

The matter was referred to the National Prosecuting Authority by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Testifying in the Special Tribunal court in East London on Tuesday, Colonel Victor van der Merwe said the shooter knew how to handle the firearm.

He said according to his ballistics tests, there were two AK-47s used on the tragic night. One gunman was in the ladies bar and another in the men’s bar.

“If he was just shooting, he would have at some stage missed people and hit other obstacles as well. He knew what he was doing,” Van der Merwe said.

The inquest continues.

Daily Dispatch 

 

Ballistics expert identifies bullets used in Highgate Hotel massacre

The victims of the Highgate Hotel massacre met their tragic deaths through the barrels of rifles. Testifying in the inquest — held almost 32 years ...
News
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Basotho nationals top list of illegal border crossings into SA this festive ...